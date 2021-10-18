Livestock Loss Board works at revamping grant application process

Co-habiting with some of nature’s most notorious predators is part of the deal when it comes to raising livestock in Montana. With the goal of providing compensation solutions to producers, the Livestock Loss Board has come to be a very helpful asset for Montana producers.

The Livestock Loss Board was established by the 2007 Montana Legislature, and originally the board only exclusively reimbursed for confirmed or probable wolf kills. Other predators started to become more and more of a threat, so in 2013, grizzly bear depredation was added, and in 2017, mountain lion loss was also added.

George Edwards, executive director of the Livestock Loss Board, has noted that predator-caused losses have been increasing almost every year since the board began. Also of interest is the fact that grizzly bear loss claims now account for roughly two-thirds of the board’s annual reimbursements.

“There are more bears on the landscape. I mean, grizzly bears are on the prairie now,” Edwards said plainly.

The Livestock Loss Board has access to $300,000 that can be used to reimburse producers for livestock claims. The last several years have all had record payouts with each year besting the previous year, with the exception of 2020. Edwards said it was an anomaly year with no clear sign as to why numbers were lower.

In 2019, the last record year, the Livestock Loss Board paid $260,838.45 in reimbursements for confirmed or probable wolf, grizzly bear, and mountain lion losses. So far, 2021 claims are slightly ahead of 2019’s year-to-date.