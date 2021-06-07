Livestock Risk Protection insurance can help mitigate market risk

As cow/calf producers across the region wrap up calving, it is now the time of year where thoughts are shifting towards marketing those calves. Although fall may seem like a long ways off, it is never too soon to starting thinking about the best and most efficient way to sell those pounds across the scale.

Selling calves in today’s market climate is a lot about managing risk. One marketing tool available to producers that can help with that is Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) insurance, a single-peril insurance serviced through the USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) and sold by approved livestock insurance agents.

“Livestock Risk Protection insurance is insurance that protects against falling prices in cattle markets,” said Dan Johnson, an ever.ag livestock insurance agent.

LRP insurance works much like a put option, allowing producers to mitigate risk by setting a minimum at a specific coverage price for their cattle based on the current market. The concept is then pretty simple. If, when the insured calves are sold, the actual market price is below the coverage price previously locked in, the producer is paid an indemnity for the difference.

In addition to settling on a coverage price, policy buyers choose an endorsement period, varying from 13-52 weeks in length. The endorsement period is crucial because insured cattle cannot be sold more than 60 days prior to the end of the endorsement period, but they can be sold any time after the policy settles.

The RMA closely tracks the CME Group Feeder Cattle Futures and sets the LRP insurance premium cost accordingly at the end of every business day. New since 2020 is the fact premiums are now due 30 days after the coverage ends, instead of upfront. Ending prices used in LRP insurance are based off of a 12-state weighted average from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group Feeder Cattle Index.