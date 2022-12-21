Managing cattle market risk through marketing

With feed and fuel costs on the rise, many cattle ranchers are looking for ways to improve their bottom line, especially at sale time. According to a panel of industry experts, the solution may lie in choosing a diversified marketing strategy.

During a recent panel presentation at the virtual Stockman and Stewardship event, rancher Trey Patterson of the Padlock Ranch in Sheridan County, Wyo., said their ranch is mitigating risk by targeting specific certified programs.

“The cow/calf business is a tough business and that has been exacerbated in recent years, so we are managing our risk through marketing,” he said. “Most of us produce calves to be sold at a particular time with a narrow window, but we opt to diversify in our timing.”

Patterson said the ranch participates in selling wagyu beef, they retain some heifers and a subset of steers for direct marketing, and they also are deliberate about how they sell on the commercial market.

“For our English cattle, we sell our feeder steers and heifers in uniform groups during different times in the spring,” Patterson said. “We try to be involved in multiple programs that spread our timing out. We are working on marketing all year long and are very intentional.”

Participating in certified programs can be another revenue-booster, according to Doug Stanton of IMI Global. IMI Global provides voluntary, third-party verification programs for beef producers.

“In the end, producers ask us how much verification programs cost and what the returns will be,” Stanton said. “By tracking the results through video sales, we are seeing a $30 to $40 a head premium for producers who participate. But it is important that producers take an assessment of what they have access to in terms of facilities, employees, and flexibility in timing to find the right fit.”

The interest in certified or verified programs initially expanded after a Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) cow was found in the U.S. in 2003. Known as the “cow that stole Christmas,” the one discovery closed much of the U.S. export market.

“Value-added programs really started after the BSE cow because the only way to regain our last markets in Japan and other areas was to get into export verification programs that certified that the animals were under 20 months of age,” Stanton said. “Those programs have now grown and changed over time.”

In addition to age verification, programs for non-hormone treated cattle, sustainable beef certifications and many others exist to differentiate products to consumers.

“Consumers are driving this and driving the premiums back to cow/calf producers,” Stanton said.

Being willing to take on a new paperwork and documentation responsibility for certification is important to success, but so is having a commitment to cattle health.

“If you haven’t developed a good relationship with a vet in your area, you should,” said John Hutcheson, a veterinarian with Merck Animal Health. “Going into winter, you really need to look at the body condition of your herd. What do they need nutritionally? Are they parasite-free? And in order for cattle to respond to vaccines, they need to be healthy.”

For herds in good health, the investment in vaccines and other medicines can be measured, Hutcheson said.

“We know from the data that we have collected that viral and clostridials can bring back money with two doses,” he said. “We also see that those who wean at home after vaccinations do better.

“Essentially, buyers speak with their checkbooks on health programs that are consistent and certified,” he added.

Of the marketing tips for producers, all the panelists agreed that documentation is essential.

“Documentation is crucial to getting the premium and producers must have third-party verification,” Stanton said. “The value is there, but you can’t wake up and do things the way you have always done them. You have to plan ahead.”