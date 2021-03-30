Meat school boosts Montana beef producers

More than 500 registrants took part in the Western Meat School last year, and some attendees in Montana expressed an interest in starting their own meat business through a follow-up survey.

“Some producers said they were still in the early stages of starting a business, so the Western Meat School was a catalyst to help accelerate producers in their (meat business) progress,” said Thomas Bass, Montana State University Extension livestock environment associate specialist, who reviewed the results with other team members of the school.

The initial Western Meat School was a pilot program developed by Colorado State University and the national Niche Meat Processors Assistance Network out of Oregon State University.

Producers in Colorado were able to take the Colorado version of the school in 2019.

“We tweaked the Colorado curriculum and changed some of the speakers before providing it to a larger audience in the five western states in fall 2020,” Bass said.

They also had team members in those western states that the Meat School partnered with, including Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Colorado and New Mexico.

In order to take the classes, producers needed to have some experience ahead of time.

“We had marketed the meat school mostly to producers and requested they either come from a farming/ranching background or have a couple years of experience in ag,” Bass explained.

In order to understand the special “meat and ag” vocabulary that is commonly used in agriculture and the meat business, students attending needed to be able to grasp what the experts were talking about.