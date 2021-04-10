Montana organization developing carbon sequestration program through grazing

Since Allen Savory burst onto the scene with the Savory Institute and the concepts of holistic management as they apply to grazing and agriculture, many mindsets have been shifting. Savory’s whole systems approach to grazing sheds light on the possibilities within regenerative agriculture by teaching that properly managed livestock can intensively graze and then rest the land to the benefit of the soil, the grass, the ecosystem and the rancher.
These are all things that can be visibly witnessed above ground. Below the soil, an intricate web of roots is an ecosystem in and of itself that needs carbon to maintain. The same carbon that is bad for the environment and linked to causing global warming.
Western Sustainability Exchange (WSE), a sustainability organization based in Livingston, Mont., has partnered with carbon credit provider, NativeEnergy, to develop a program that pays landowners to sequester that carbon by implementing grazing practices that will promote diverse vegetation above ground and healthy roots below ground.
“The whole premise is short duration, high intensity stocking and then rest,” explained Chris Mehus, program leader for WSE’s Carbon Grasslands Initiative.
As Mehus explained, the most important component of all this is the resting of the rangeland.
“We have to replenish the above ground leaves, we have to replenish the roots and we have to let it go to seed,” he emphasized.
WSE and NativeEnergy use a model to predict how much carbon a particular tract of land can sequester based on grazing management practices that have to do with how many animals can be put on how small of a unit of land for a very short period of time and then, of course, letting it rest.
“The more densely you can pack animals, the higher your carbon sequestration potential is going to be,” Mehus articulated.
Continuing, Mehus noted this approach to grazing management really is not that novel. Rather he says it is mimicking how roaming herds have grazed for eons. Any animal that grazes as a form of nutritional uptake will be selective and most intensely graze the grasses they find most palatable before moving on. Prior to Allen Savory’s teachings, light grazing was what was thought best for the rangeland. He says that light stocking rates and long grazing periods have led to spot grazing and overall unhealthy rangelands and soils that are carbon sinks.
The good news is WSE’s whole philosophy is based on the belief rangeland health can be restored, and in doing so, ranchers can be compensated for their efforts and harmful carbon dioxide can be pulled from the atmosphere.
Using grazing for carbon offsetting is a relatively new commodity. WSE’s Carbon Grasslands Initiative has only been in the works for three years, but even that short amount of time has been really successful. So far the program consists of four Montana ranchers, about 32,000 acres and four companies who trust the rancher’s grazing management practices and WSE’s science as a good investment for their carbon resources.
Since the Carbon Grasslands Initiative is relatively new, the carbon credits they provide have not been officially validated. The companies involved in the program so far have believed in WSE’s mission and they have proven it works. Mehus says WSE will hopefully be fully through the validation process in a couple of months and there are already several companies waiting to sign on with the program.
“This means that demand is building up, so once we are validated we are going to need to meet that with supply. We’ve got another 165,000 acres and seven ranches that are ready to go once validation takes place and those extra buyers enter the market,” he continued.
The Biden administration has vocally made climate change a priority and Mehus has noticed because of that there has been increasing interest from Montana ranchers about the program.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Carbon Grasslands Initiative program is encouraged to visit WSE’s website at westernsustainabilityexchange.org.