Montana organization developing carbon sequestration program through grazing

Since Allen Savory burst onto the scene with the Savory Institute and the concepts of holistic management as they apply to grazing and agriculture, many mindsets have been shifting. Savory’s whole systems approach to grazing sheds light on the possibilities within regenerative agriculture by teaching that properly managed livestock can intensively graze and then rest the land to the benefit of the soil, the grass, the ecosystem and the rancher.

These are all things that can be visibly witnessed above ground. Below the soil, an intricate web of roots is an ecosystem in and of itself that needs carbon to maintain. The same carbon that is bad for the environment and linked to causing global warming.

Western Sustainability Exchange (WSE), a sustainability organization based in Livingston, Mont., has partnered with carbon credit provider, NativeEnergy, to develop a program that pays landowners to sequester that carbon by implementing grazing practices that will promote diverse vegetation above ground and healthy roots below ground.

“The whole premise is short duration, high intensity stocking and then rest,” explained Chris Mehus, program leader for WSE’s Carbon Grasslands Initiative.

As Mehus explained, the most important component of all this is the resting of the rangeland.

“We have to replenish the above ground leaves, we have to replenish the roots and we have to let it go to seed,” he emphasized.

WSE and NativeEnergy use a model to predict how much carbon a particular tract of land can sequester based on grazing management practices that have to do with how many animals can be put on how small of a unit of land for a very short period of time and then, of course, letting it rest.