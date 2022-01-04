Montana rancher designs portable cattle watering system

BAKER, Mont. – Dave Hayden’s portable cattle watering system invention brought relief to many ranchers who needed to water their cattle during the extensive drought in 2021.

“We feel like we have been in the target of the drought this summer with hardly any rain,” said Dave, who ranches with his wife, Deanna, along with their son, Chase, and his family, in the southeastern corner of Fallon County.

Dave and Deanna also have two married daughters, Maria Brown and Anita Graham, and they have eight grandchildren.

With little rainfall, there were water shortages to creeks, dugouts, and reservoirs where cattle drink, and producers were looking for something to help them save multiple trips to fill water tanks in pastures.

Dave made the final designs to his portable watering system in 2021. It is a 3,400-gallon portable watering system that connects via hoses to a hydrant. The water flows from a 3,000-gallon holding tank into a 400-gallon drinker tank quickly, which is what is needed with large herds.

The portable cattle watering system is “easily moved” with a flatbed, Bobcat, or tractor to wherever the livestock are grazing.

“I have been working on the design for five years, and I finally have improved the design the way I want it,” he said. “I designed it to solve my own issues, but a lot of people became interested in it and wanted me to build them one.”

Dave constructed several and rented or sold systems to other ranchers in 2021.