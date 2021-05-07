Montana rancher promotes conservation through new technology

The Tom Miner Basin of Montana is as picturesque as it is historical. Bordering the northeast corner of Yellowstone National Park, the basin was first a summer hunting ground for Native Americans before it became a mountain man’s paradise in the mid-1800s. Ranchers and their cattle fell in love with the high mountain meadows shortly after, and to this day, livestock production remains a mainstay of the basin.

Malou Anderson-Ramirez’s family first came to the Tom Miner Basin in the 1950s. Although the basin has offered the Anderson Ranch great grazing for their livestock over the years, there are challenges associated with ranching in an area so chiefly wild.

“Tom Miner Basin is on the map these days for the large amount of grizzly bears and large carnivores that are in the area,” Anderson-Ramirez explained.

Anderson-Ramirez and her family have long been accustomed to what it means to ranch in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) and their philosophy has always been to work with the landscape, not try to conquer it.

“We, as ranchers in the GYE, really have a greater responsibility, in my opinion, to figure out things that work so we can all be resilient, and that means the wildlife, as well,” she said.

In an effort to promote resilience and co-existence with grizzly bears, the Anderson family, in the past, has employed different techniques such as range riding. The horse and rider combo would spend hours riding around herds of livestock reducing predator conflict, if possible, but mostly range riders would look for sick/distressed animals or carcasses. Only found carcasses that can be confirmed as killed by a grizzly bear or wolf can be turned in for state and federal compensation, so timely finding and documenting of the carcasses is crucial.