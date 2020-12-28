Montana ranchers utilize regenerative ag at Barney Creek Livestock

LIVINGSTON, Mont. – Regenerative ag ranching restores the soil, land and grass to the way nature intended it to be, helping ranches to become profitable.

Pete and Meagan Lannan, the fourth generation on Jordan Ranch, operate Barney Creek Livestock and a cow/calf business using regenerative ag.

“We lease and graze the family ranch, and we also regeneratively graze several other leases in the Paradise Valley,” Pete said.

They want the ranch to be there for their two kids, Maloi, 14, and Liam, 12, fifth-generations on the ranch, as well as for the future.

“Grazing regeneratively gives more back to the land than we are taking, which ensures our kids will have a future in agriculture,” he added.

Liam helps around the ranch, and Maloi owns and operates her own market lamb operation, Red Clover Lambs.

“This morning we were up at 4 a.m., picked up the lamb meat at the processor and delivered it to the main chef at Chico Hot Springs,” Pete said, talking on his cellphone as he was out working with the cattle.

The Lannans have a rich history in western Montana, with Pete’s grandparents, Rueben and Mary Ellen Forney, buying the ranch from the Barney Maguire estate in 1900.

Larry and Cathy, Pete’s parents, are the third generation living on the family ranch.

“Pete’s dad, growing up on the family ranch, had seen everything, from when his parents used to deliver cream and milk to town in a horse and buggy to growing all their own food,” Meagan said. “Then Larry Jordan bought the ranch from his parents, where he ran sheep and cattle at first. He married Cathy, with Larry having three children and Cathy having two. This joined the family to work the land. The family started a dairy when Pete was 9 years old. They were milking cows, and at the same time, Pete’s dad sold real estate and was very successful at it.”