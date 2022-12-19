Montana state vet tracks cattle TB, Johne’s disease

It had been over 50 years since Montana had a case of bovine tuberculosis (TB), but with an outbreak last year, the Montana state veterinarian is keeping close tabs ensuring the disease does not spread.

According to Marty Zaluski, Montana state veterinarian, an outbreak in 2021 in a herd of 800 cattle was the first outbreak since Montana was determined to be TB-free in the 1960s.

“From the head of 800, 28 animals were suspected to be positive. The second test narrowed that down to four animals and eventually only three were found positive,” Zalusky said.

However, due to the highly contagious nature of TB, the entire herd of cattle had to be euthanized. The producer was compensated with Livestock Indemnity Funds from the federal government.

“When these cases occur, because they are so rare now, we are working to see where exactly they come from,” Zaluski said during a Montana Cattlemen’s Association presentation on Dec. 3. “These cases are slow-moving and can go undetected for several years. We suspect that the high cull rate of cattle last year due to the drought is what brought these ones up.

“It’s a disease that is more or less like lightning in its randomness and rarity,” he added.

Since TB can be spread from people to cattle, it is sometimes suspected that people infected with the disease are passing it onto their bovine counterparts. Because of this, some employers are requiring a negative TB test from workers as a condition of employment.

“Some locations in the south are trying to screen workers, but there are challenges due to confidentiality laws,” Zaluski said.

There are also efforts to make sure that wildlife populations in Montana are not carrying the disease. A study by the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is currently being completed, but early results show that TB is not present in wildlife, Zaluski shared.

Johne’s disease

Another cattle disease being monitored by the state veterinarian’s office is Johne’s, a bacterial infection that causes chronic diarrhea in cattle.

“This disease is more likely to affect animals six months or younger and symptoms might not show up until a year and a half of age,” Zaluski noted. “It can be hard to identify, but it needs to be paid attention to because it decreases the longevity of cattle. It also can hurt the reputation of Montana producers growing seedstock because once the disease is established in a herd, it is impossible to get rid of.”

In 2022, 279 out of 8,876 animals tested were positive for Johne’s, or three percent of the test group. Previous years also showed low infection rates, with 391 animals positive in 2021 and 241 animals positive in 2020, holding the overall positive percentage at 3-4 percent.

Zaluski’s office is working to minimize the spread of Johne’s by encouraging producers to identity positive animals and educating producers on the disease. The state veterinarian’s office is also working to create a marketing incentive for seedstock producers to be able to say they are monitoring and testing for the disease.

“Right now, 16 of the 56 counties in Montana are doing 90 percent of the testing and I don’t think that’s enough,” Zaluski said.

For more information on cattle disease testing, visit liv.mt.gov.