Mount teaches ranchers how to be profitable

There are five main things that profitable ranchers do, according to Dallas Mount, the owner and CEO of Ranch Management Consultants (RMC).

Mount spoke to some 220 producers and others at the 2021 Montana’s Next Generation Conference about RMC’s Ranching for Profit School, which has quickly become a business school for ranchers.

The five things profitable ranchers do:

They know their ranch numbers and have the courage to act.

They develop people and do lifelong learning, because when you are through learning, you are through.

They don’t do the same thing they have always done.

They have enterprises that match the environment (work with nature).

They build ecological health (examples: they look at soil health first, do good grazing management, and pay attention to the land).

Mount told producers that the Ranching for Profit School was founded on the idea that knowing how to raise crops or livestock is not the same thing as running a business.

“A lot of times we grow up in this (ranching). We do 4-H and FFA and focus heavily on raising crops and livestock, but we neglect the business end. We don’t know how to do it,” he said. “We are plenty smart and hard-working, but oftentimes no one has taught us how to run that business.”

In addition to operating the school, Mount said they are running a program for graduates called “Executive Link (EL).”

With EL, graduates of the school enter a structured process where they help each other with their businesses, look at the big picture about their ranching businesses, and hold each other accountable.