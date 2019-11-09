Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) will hold its 2019 annual convention and trade show from Dec. 10-12 in Billings, Mont.
Registration takes place from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, third floor.
Some of the MSGA events will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton, while the remainder will be at the historic Northern Hotel.
The MSGA board of directors will meet Dec. 10 beginning at 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Northern Hotel. Other committee meetings will be held during the morning.
On Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 8 a.m., the opening general session will be held at the Northern Hotel in the grand ballroom where the speaker will be a representative from the Department of the Interior.
David Bernhardt is the current U.S. Secretary of the Interior, and started in January 2019.
The Department of the Interior is responsible for the management and conservation of most federal land and natural resources. It oversees such agencies as the BLM, the U.S. Geological Survey and the National Park Service.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, at 1:30 p.m., Dr. Gary Brester, professor emeritus, MSU Department of Agriculture, will speak on cattle prices.
Brester was raised on an irrigated sugarbeet and malting barley farm near Laurel.
The Montana CattleWomen (MCW) will also meet during the MSGA convention.
Connie Ahlgren, MCW president, said the mission of the Montana CattleWomen is to support the livestock industry through communication, education, and legislative activities.
A former Montana Cattlewomen president, Wanda Pinnow, who raises cattle and sheep south of Baker, was elected as the American National Cattlewomen (ANCW) president during the 2019 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show.
“I think in this day and age some people have said we’re getting to be an older generation, but I want my daughter’s and her friends to be part of this organization. They too need to feel empowered,” said Pinnow at the ANCW convention. “And yes, we do have collegiate chapters of the American National Cattlewomen but after that start their careers and we lose them. We need to figure out a way to keep them so that’s our goal. And like I’ve always said, the American National Cattlewomen is like a sisterhood.”
At the MSGA convention, Ahlgren said they will have a Montana Cattlewomen board of directors’ meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 7-8 p.m., followed by the MCW annual meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 10:15 a.m.-12 noon.
Later in the day, the MCW will have an installation of officers.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, the MCW will have the “Women of the West Fair,” featuring Carla Stanford, MSU beef cattle specialist.
At a recent meeting, Stanford spoke on “Managing the Pregnant Female: fetal development programming implications for beef production.”
At 3 p.m., the Trade Show sets up on the third floor at the DoubleTree.
The Trade Show will be open on Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the third floor.
At the show, there will be many special exhibits, including businesses featuring: animal health products, animal identification, livestock chutes, gates, fences and other herd management items, hay equipment, scales, seeds, software, weeds and pest control, breeders and services and western art.
The Young Stockgrowers will meet at the Northern Hotel Hart Albin East.
Later in the morning on Wednesday, Dec. 11, the always-popular Stockgrowers College will be held and continues on Thursday. Both days, sessions will be held at the DoubleTree.
Talks include: Bayer Environmental Sciences, Montana Red Angus Association, Recovery from the Lodgepole Complex Fire, and Montana Angus Association.
One of the Stockgrowers College speakers will be Burke Teichert on “Profitable Ranching,” talking about the major determinants of profit, the five essentials for successful ranch management, ideas for heifer development, selecting bulls and culling cows, grazing management and marketing.
Teichert speaks on Dec. 12 at 3 p.m.
Kelli Retallick, Angus Genetics, Inc.’s genetic services director will speak on performance data and genomics equals EPDs that work. Retallick will speak on Dec. 11 at 11 a.m., and on Dec. 12 at 3 p.m.
“Many times when beef producers talk about performance data and genomics, they like to put the two into two separate buckets. No, they are not separate tools,” Retallick said. “These two tools combine to make the very best genetic predictions possible.”
Steve Saunders, Bridger AgVentures, will speak on “Rangeland Restoration: Getting more from your land resources” on Dec. 11 at 10:15 a.m., and “Managing cheatgrass,” on Dec. 12 at 4 p.m.
Breakthrough ecological technology is changing the game for ranching in Montana, and new tools are available to help ranchers restore their rangeland and increase forage production.
On of the MSGA convention’s featured events will be the President’s Lunch on Dec. 12 at 11:30 a.m.
Jennifer Houston, 2019 NCBA president, plans to speak on the state of the cattle industry.
Houston and her husband, Mark, own and operate East Tennessee Livestock Center in Sweetwater, Tenn., and the couple believes working together is necessary for cattle producers to maximize their returns.
In addition to regular weekly cattle sales, they hold video sales, graded feeder calf sales and Holstein steer sales.
Montana ranchers operate the same way. Husband and wives work together side-by-side on the ranch, along with many adult children and their spouses, to combine resources and keep their ranches profitable.
For more, contact Katie at MSGA at Katie@mtbeef.org.