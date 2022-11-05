MSU’s beginner wool harvesting school draws variety of students

A recent beginner wool harvesting school, hosted by Montana State University in mid-October, drew a variety of students, from small flock owners looking to shear their own sheep to amateur shearers tuning up their skills for shearing season.

The three-day school included an overview of wool classifying and marketing at the Center of the Nation Wool warehouse in Billings, Mont. The warehouse accepts wool from all over the country, often sending wool to the last two U.S. wool processing facilities in Texas and South Carolina.

Students at the school included D.J. Wilson, a young shearer who started working on shearing crews last year. Wilson estimates that he has sheared over 100 sheep so far in his career and is always looking to improve his skills. He said he was drawn to the trade by the potential to make good money.

“I’m doing it for the money,” he said. “You can make up to $6 a head for ewes, $12 for bucks, so if you are good and work hard, you can make up to $600 a day.”

Lindsey VanGerven came to the wool harvesting school to get the skills to shear her own Icelandic sheep.

“I sheared them with hand shears before coming to the school, so I’m hoping this will make the process a lot easier,” she said.

Spur Luke, whose family moved to Belle Fourche, S.D., from Texas, said he is hoping to help the family operation by being able to shear lambs or other sheep that get missed by the regular crews. Luke said his family runs over 2,000 head of sheep and knowing how to shear would be a big help.

“I just want to be able to do some of our own on the ranch,” he said.

Learning the best way to hold sheep during the shearing process, as well as the pattern for shearing off the wool takes a lot of practice and is physically demanding, according to the MSU instructors.

“A whole day of shearing sheep is like unloading three semi loads of corn with a shovel,” said MSU Extension sheep specialist Brent Roeder. “For example, if the sheep average 150 pounds each and you are shearing 1,000 a day, it’s equivalent to 75 tons of sheep. It’s demanding and takes a toll on the backs and hips of shearers.”

MSU offers beginner wool harvesting schools throughout the year and will offer an advanced class in Dillon, Mont., this winter. For more information, visit https://animalrangeextension.montana.edu/sheep/.