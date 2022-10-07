MSU Wool Lab raising funds to modernize facilities

Efforts to update the Montana State University (MSU) Wool Lab in Bozeman are currently in the fundraising stage, with nearly half of the $1 million in matching funds raised through donors.

Last year, the Montana State Legislature appropriated $5 million to update the lab, but only if the university could raise $1 million in matchings funds by the end of 2022. So far, $425,000 has been raised.

The MSU Wool Lab is only one of two labs in the country that can analyze wool for fiber diameter and staple length. The results are important for determining the uses of wool and testing at the facility allows sheep producers to enhance the genetics of their flocks by improving wool traits.

“The original wool lab was built in 1947 and has not had any improvements since then,” said Austin O’Neill, associate director of development. “This is a high-profile project.”

Without updates, there are some wool samples MSU is unable to process, so producers must send the wool to New Zealand for testing prior to selling it. With updates, the MSU Wool Lab would be able to offer these services, doubling the number of samples it processes each year.

“We process 20,000 samples a year right now, but we are looking to capitalize on the fact wool is being outsourced for testing to make the lab more attractive,” he said.

Updating the wool lab will help to bolster the sheep industry in Montana, an industry that provides several positive environmental benefits, according to Brent Roeder, MSU Extension sheep specialist.

“In Montana, 68 million acres of rangeland cover the state and are managed in a sustainable way to generate organic wealth for multigenerational ranching and farming families,” Roeder said. “Many of these families in Montana run sheep and most of those sheep produce high quality clips of wool sought after by our military and outdoor enthusiasts.”

Roeder noted that wool has a number of benefits.

“Wool is fire-retardant, can absorb 40 percent of its weight in water, and keep you warm. It is naturally odor-resistant. It is also biodegradable,” he shared. “Recent research has shown that some synthetic clothing takes hundreds of years to degrade in landfills, while wool takes only a year.”

Upgrading the wool lab would also be a first step in bringing wool processing back to the U.S., Roeder noted.

“In the current commercial system, producers harvest their wool, package it, and send it to a buyer,” he related. “From there, over 70 percent of U.S. wool is hauled to a port, loaded on a ship, and sent mostly to China for processing where labor and environmental standards are much lower than in the U.S.

“Montana wool producers need a more sustainable way to process wool and MSU has the engineers and the expertise to move this industry into the next century,” he added.

Much of the $1 million in matching funds for the MSU Wool Lab update is being raised through the MSU Alumni Foundation. For more information, contact O’Neill at 406-994-4508 or Austin.Oneill@msuaf.org.