Prairie Hills Ranch direct markets local beef

Cody and Medora Kologi ranch near Moffit, N.D., and run a local direct market meat operation called Prairie Hills Ranch.

They raise their soil, grasses, and cattle using regenerative ag practices.

The meat business came about because Medora was looking for a value-added ag business of her own that she could develop to bring in extra income for the ranch.

“Medora is a huge help around the ranch, but she wanted her own business,” Cody said. “She started direct marketing quite a bit of beef.”

Medora began selling in Bismarck at farmers’ markets.

The Kologis joined Bisman Community Food Co-op and they now sell beef through the co-op, as well. The co-op is North Dakota’s only member-owned food cooperative supporting over 70 family farms, ranches, and small businesses.

With beef sales going well, the Kologis began raising and direct marketing chickens and turkeys. The animals are processed at a USDA processing facility.

While they sell cuts of beef, their “bread and butter” comes from selling quarters, halves, or whole beef.

As summer and grilling season arrives, Prairie Hills Ranch begins taking bulk beef orders.

“People really like locally-raised beef, chicken, and turkeys. They are just ecstatic, and most have never bought beef direct from the producer,” Cody said.

He explained there’s a huge sigh of relief for people when they have a direct connection to their beef producer.

“People feel that they have their doctor, their dentist, so why shouldn’t they have their rancher?” he said.

Cody said they constantly get calls from customers after they purchase meat from Prairie Hills Ranch.

“They are saying, ‘Oh my gosh, this is amazing. What are you guys doing?’ And you know, we don’t do anything really special. We just kind of let God’s creation do what he intended. We put the cattle on grass and we don’t push. We supplement with some corn around 90 days or so,” he said.

Cody said their biggest marketing asset is through word of mouth.

“Nothing quite sells like a neighbor that bought some from us and they're raving about it at the backyard barbecue,” he said.

Direct marketing has helped their operation retain more of the food dollar.

“The biggest problem in agriculture today is the farmer/rancher gets such a small portion of the food dollar,” Cody said. “With direct marketing, we can retain a lot of that food dollar. “We call it ‘from ranch gate to consumer plate.’”

People want to know where their food comes from.

“They want to know how it has been raised. They want to shake the hand that feeds them. It brings a level of comfort,” Cody concluded.

For more about Prairie Hills Ranch, see their website at www.Prairiehillsranchnd.com or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PrairieHillsRanch/.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.