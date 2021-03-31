Producers looking at custom exempt meat businesses

Several communities in Montana are trying to start meat processing plants.

“They are looking into feasibility studies for either renovating an older plant or investing in a new plant, and these are homegrown community-based investigations,” said Thomas Bass, Montana State University Extension livestock environment associate specialist. “Many producers are also looking at starting custom exempt meat businesses in Montana.”

Bass explained what the custom exempt process was.

Under custom exempt, a farmer/rancher could sell a dedicated animal on the hoof to a customer, which would bypass inspected retail animals.

“You are selling a portion or the whole animal to a customer, and they pay for third-party processing at a custom exempt plant,” he said.

Bass said it was a common scenario across rural areas, because the custom exempt plants process not only livestock for customers buying from a rancher, but may also process game animals for them.

“A processing professional at a custom exempt plant is only doing custom exempt processing of livestock or seasonal processing of game animals, like deer,” he said. “A plant can do both custom exempt and regular for-retail processing, but the inspector must be present on the slaughter days. They will inspect other aspects for processing, as well, for animals and meat destined for retail sales.

For example, ranchers may hold back steers, open cows or culls, and neighbors or family members can buy the animal, or buy a 4-H animal at the county fair.