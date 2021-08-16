Rugby Livestock fears more cattle yet to be sold

Rugby Livestock has seen more cattle pass through its doors over the summer than ever before because of a lack of rain and high heat.

“A couple spots caught some rain recently (end of July), but we are still extremely dry,” said Cliff Mattson, Rugby Livestock Auction on July 28.

With the drought right outside its back door, the auction barn owner was auctioning off some 600-1,000 head every week in June, with half of them cow/calf pairs.

“We have scaled way back on cattle sales compared to where we were (in June). In the weeks to come, I think it will pick back up, whether it is pairs or whether it is kill cows. I think the kill cows are going to keep coming in big bunches,” Mattson said.

While it is nearly back to normal where they sell 200-300 slaughter cows every other week, the barn is currently still holding auction every week, selling some 250-300 slaughter cows weekly. But the pairs have slowed down to 30 head for the past two weeks, and 170 head the week before that.

“But everybody got their cows to grass now and are making decisions about what they will do this year,” he said. “If they run out of grass, they will bring more pairs to town or start splitting them (weaning them).”

Mattson said many producers in the area are weaning their calves right now.

Some producers always wean early because they realize the economic benefits of it, but some producers that have never done it before are weaning very early for their operations.

“With the dust and the heat, conditions aren’t good. I would not want to be weaning in these conditions, but guys have to do something,” Mattson said.