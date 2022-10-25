Sheep shearing drawing interest from younger generation

In the trades, there are many jobs that allow a skilled worker to travel to different parts of the world making good money in their field. One that is often overlooked is sheep shearing, a field that is drawing new interest from a younger generation, according to Montana State University (MSU).

Brent Roeder, MSU Extension sheep specialist, said the MSU shearing school, which was held in mid-October, is gaining interest.

“There are grandkids now who want to go back to the ranch and this gives them an opportunity to do that while also having some off-ranch income,” he noted.

Young people who gain the skill and have good physical stamina can travel both within and outside of the U.S. as shearers, Roeder noted.

“We have a fair number of students who come to our beginner shearing school with the idea that they want to be a pro,” he said. “As a professional, you can make a six-figure income and travel the world. My son has traveled all over the U.S. as a shearer and you can make good money seeing the world.”

The need for U.S.-based shearers is high, as outside workers from countries like Australia and New Zealand are not as numerous as before.

“In the 1980s, there was good cooperation between the U.S. and Australia on this issue, but that kind of fell apart. Before that, Montana lost a lot of shearers during World War II,” he noted. “In the Intermountain Region, we still see crews from Uruguay and Peru, but the need for regular shearers is definitely there.”

Shearing requirements

MSU has been hosting a beginner shearing school since the mid-1990s.

Creating opportunities for education and expansion of the wool industry is a focus for MSU that also runs a wool lab at the campus in Bozeman. Teaching people how to shear at a beginner level ties into the mission of the wool lab, Roeder said.

“The shearing schools tie in well with the wool lab goal of maintaining and improving wool quality,” he explained. “If the shearers are making a mess of the sheep, it isn’t benefitting the industry and the best wool isn’t making it out onto the market.”

In addition to young people hoping to learn about shearing, the shearing school also draws a number of producers who have small flocks that aren’t big enough for a shearing team to come out.

“It’s hard for professionals to come out and do five head of sheep, but this way a small producer can learn the basics and we have a lot of fiber artists who process their own wool at a small scale,” he said.

Shearing may look easy, Roeder noted, but it is a practiced skill.

“People make it look easy on You Tube, but until you have sheared 1,000 head, you are just a beginner,” he noted. “It takes a lot of muscle memory and holding positions that are not for your comfort, but to keep the sheep comfortable. We don’t want wrinkles in the skin and we want to keep the sheep calmer. You have to hold yourself in uncomfortable positions, which is a real mental game.”

In order to participate in the MSU shearing school, students need to be able to bend over for periods of up to 15 minutes while holding and shearing the sheep. It requires the ability to comfortably lift 50-60 pounds at a chest-high level. The school notes participants should be able to do tasks such as load a pickup with small bales without stopping or run 15 minutes without stopping.

The demand for shearers isn’t likely to decline, as opportunities in the wool market are growing.

“There are a lot of wool products in the development stage that are going to hit the market, which is great,” Roeder said. “That should help expand both sales and infrastructure for wool.”

The U.S. wool market is also supported by the Dodd Amendment, a requirement that the Department of Defense buy American products for the military before it brings in outside products. Wool is used in a variety of military items including uniforms and blankets.