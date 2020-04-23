The Montana Western Colt’s Challenge and Sale fund-raiser did not occur on campus this year. Its students didn’t ride their beautiful Quarter Horse colts through the area in front of bidders, yet it was a great success.
“We raised more than $130,000 for the registered colts. It was a big success,” said Melanie Smith, one of the instructors of the natural horsemanship program. “The average was $4,800 and the top-selling colt was a Palamino Gelding, that sold for $8,400.”
There were slightly more bidders than last year participating from Oregon to North Dakota.
The 2020 Montana Western Colt Challenge and Sale was held over Facebook on March 28 due to COVID-19. There were some 200 bidders.
The auction is a fund-raiser for the program at the University of Montana Western.
“The funds go back into the natural horsemanship program, and we sponsor a couple of scholarships ever year,” Smith said.
The registered colts were donated to the school at the end of September each year by ranches all over the area and beyond.
Weaver Ranch has donated to us every year. They had the top-selling colt, and have been “very good to us” every year.
“Each student picks a colt to work with through the school year, and some raise two or three,” Smith said.
Colts are boarded and raised out at the Le Sense Ranch, and use the Le Cense Method.
“It is a progressive, step-by-step process that blends the best of traditional horsemanship training with the art of training and riding horses, all in a manner that works with a horse’s behavior, instincts, and personality,” Smith said. “We have the only such four-year Natural Horsemanship program in the nation.”
The colt starting class is part of the natural horsemanship program.
Students take care of them, provide their nutrition, train them, ride them and prepare them for the auction in the spring.
Horsemanship clinics were held in Germany this past year.
The first clinic was held at the Five Star Ranch in Bad Sassendorf, Germany, and the second clinic was held in Wollbach, Germany.
The clinics emphasized horsemanship skills in the saddle, according to U of M Western. The instructors, with the main instructor Eric Hoffmann, head of the Natural Horsemanship program, taught basic drills for steering and stopping horses, advanced drills for experienced riders, roping, and overall drills for better performance.
The clinics also included general knowledge about horses, including nutrition, trailer loading, working from the ground, and a judge’s perspective on showmanship.