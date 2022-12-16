UDSA lamb buy to help sluggish market

The recent approval of a lamb meat purchase by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is anticipated to help bring balance to a market that has experienced extremes over the last two years.

In a recent announcement, the USDA approved the purchase of up to $8 million in lamb products that will be distributed to food banks and nutrition programs throughout the country. The purchase under the Section 32 program will accept bids from qualified suppliers in 2023. A release date for the purchase order bidding has yet to be released.

However, knowing that lamb that has been creating a backlog on the market will be moving has producer groups looking forward to a better 2023.

The highs and lows of the COVID pandemic had a notable effect on the lamb market as interest in the meat peaked due to more home cooking and a shortage of other meats in the marketplace.

“A lot of producers in the sheep industry are used to volatility, but COVID brought a new wave of that,” said American Sheep Industry (ASI) secretary/treasurer Ben Lehfeldt. “During COVID, lamb prices were high and demand was up. It was a good time for the industry. But all of the sudden, the price of lamb started going up in the store and consumers bought less, so the market changed. The shift really hurt producers selling light lambs.”

As the COVID demand tapered off and other factors, like inflation, began affecting the market, producers saw a notable change to their bottom lines.

“During COVID, the price for a fat lamb carcass was $2 a pound and this year we struggled to get $1 to $1.15,” Lehfeldt related. “Feeder lambs were over $3 for a 100-pound fat lamb and now you can’t move them.”

The current downturn in the market can partially be attributed to high-cost lamb sitting in processor’s freezer cases, as well as overfat lambs awaiting processing.

It is hoped the USDA buy, which will include the purchase of already processed meat and help live animals awaiting processing, can clear the backlog.

“ASI initiated this buy as a way to clear the backlog and looked at the current economic conditions,” Lehfeldt said. “Although this would have been even better six months ago so it could have helped fall lamb delivery in Montana and Wyoming, we still feel it will be beneficial.”

With the demand for lamb still good, it is hoped that the USDA purchase can help make a needed market adjustment

“Ideally, we need a market where we are getting $1.60 to $1.70 for live lambs weighing 140-160 pounds,” he said. “This price would help profitability for sheep operations in the western U.S.”

Along with hoping for better lamb market conditions, sheep producers in Montana and other western states will continue to use a variety of tools at their disposal to remain viable, Lehfeldt noted.

“Unlike the cattle industry, for example, sheep producers do have a few different ways to bring money back to the operation,” he said. “Sheep can be used to graze down noxious weeds like leafy spurge, and while sheep are harvested for meat, they also produce wool every year that can be sold. Most sheep producers also raise a fine wool product.”

For more information about the Section 32 lamb purchase, visit www.ams.gov.