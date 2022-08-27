Volunteers keep Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo going

Getting together to pitch in and make things happen is characteristic of communities in rural America, and the volunteers involved in the Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Association (EMRRA) are no exception.
The association is quickly wrapping up their 2022 season, with the season finals scheduled for Sept. 10 in Miles City, Mont. The association usually fires up with their first rodeo on Father’s Day weekend and wraps up around Labor Day.
EMRRA Secretary Whitney Hilliard said the association is all volunteer run, with members spread throughout eastern Montana.
“We keep in touch through e-mails and meet once a month, but we are all really busy people in different communities,” Hilliard said. “This is our tenth year and it has really built a community around the event.”
As with most ranch rodeos, the EMRRA events are focused on highlighting the skills cowboys and cowgirls would have gained on the ranch. Sorting a pen of steers, roping and pretending to brand and doctor calves, and riding colts in the ranch bronc event gives competitors a chance to show off their abilities.
“This is a super interesting event because we have so many different kinds of people involved,” Hilliard said. “There are people who do day work on ranches, ranch owners, and other people involved in the western lifestyle. It is pretty entry level. If you know how to swing a rope and have a good horse, you’re in.”
Hilliard noted that some competitors form teams from their ranch and come back year after year.
“We have some teams that have been competing together for five or six years,” she noted.
The community aspect of ranch rodeos is very apparent when one of the members has a challenge or hardship and needs some assistance. The EMRRA has formed their own foundation (EMRRF) to help members when the need arises.
“Every year the foundation selects an individual in need of help with medical expenses through their crisis fund,” the association explained on their Facebook page. “This year, the EMRRF has selected Cash Whiteman. Cash has a form of nystagmus and must undergo surgery to help with his vision. “
To aide with medical expenses, the EMRRF held a raffle and encouraged members to donate at a dedicated account at Stockman Bank.
Another way ranch rodeos often fundraise is through a kind of auction-style gambling event known as a Calcutta. This form of gambling that has British roots allows spectators to “bid” on teams or individuals. The total amount bid for each team or individual is split among the bidders, should the competitor win.
Popular at ranch rodeos, Calcuttas are often organized by the hosting ranch rodeo association that keeps a cut of the winnings to fundraise for the association.
In all, through the efforts of volunteers and the support of spectators and contestants, ranch rodeos continue to be popular throughout Montana and other western states.
“It can be challenging to deal with the weather, trying to get everyone organized and making sure you have the right stock, but that’s a lot like ranching,” Hilliard quipped.
For more information on the EMRRA, visit facebook.com/easternmontanaranchrodeoassociation.
The following are the Ranch Rodeo results from the recent Aug. 12 rodeo in Broadus, Mont.:
• 1st Place – 7-L Performance Horses/Williams Rope Horses, Broadus and Hammond, Mont.; Jason Schaffer, Britt Williams, Tell Harmon, Lane Krutzfeldt, and Presley Williams.
• 2nd Place – S & S Cattle Co., Ekalaka, Mont.; Sonnie Gardner, Shawn Bessette, Shane Bessette, Drew Householder, and Myles Gardner.
• 3rd Place – C & T Rodeo, Ekalaka, Mont.; Mac Tooke, Turner Tooke, Tucker Tooke, Tori Tooke, and Cody Ferguson.
• 4th Place – A Hanging F Ranch, Brussett and Jordan, Mont.; Trevor Saylor, John Saylor, Cory Phipps, Ed Murnion, and Katy Weder.