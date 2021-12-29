Westphal family raises Charolais cattle at the base of the Mission Mountains

POLSON, Mont. – The Mission Mountains, located in northwest Montana, are as picturesque as they come. Snow-capped peaks stand in stark contrast to the green valley floor. It is here, in the heart of arguably the most beautiful Mountain range in the state, where the Westphal family has raised Charolais cattle for over half a century.
Raised in Colorado, family patriarch, T.E. “Buddy” Westphal, recalls it was a professor at Colorado State University that first introduced him to the iconic white breed of cattle.
“My genetics professor kept preaching hybrid-vigor and saying the Charolais breed that was just coming into the United States at that point was going to be the breed that would best compliment the British breeds of cattle that were already here,” he said.
Westphal already had a small herd of Hereford cattle, but with his interest peeked, he began looking for some Charolais cattle to add to his operation. He eventually found an established herd that was being dispersed in Montana. Westphal bought the cows and basically inherited a ranch to go with them. The goal, he says, was to move the herd back to Colorado, but those Mission Mountains just have a way of getting ahold of a person.
“It only took the first summer for me to figure out I didn’t want to go back to Colorado. As soon as I got here I fell in love with Montana and I’ve been here for 54 years,” he said.
Valley View Charolais Ranch now consists of 600 head of registered Charolais, and Westphal is proud to say that since the purchase of his original herd, he has not bought a single cow. Every cow currently in production on the ranch was born and raised there.
“I am real proud that I know the birth weight and the weaning weight and all the exact numbers on every animal on the place,” he added.
Getting in on the ground floor of the breed’s existence in the United States, Westphal has been able to learn about, perfect, and develop a herd of Charolais cattle that offer commercial cattlemen the exact quality of hybrid-vigor he learned about all those years ago in college.
Looking back over his half a century in the purebred business, Westphal can’t help but marvel at the technological and genetic advancements that have been made. He remembers when he started out that recordkeeping was done with a pencil and a Big Chief tablet while the sale bulls were precariously delivered in the family stock truck. Now, Westphal has weigh bars under his hydraulic chute with data automatically fed to a computer. The old stock truck has been traded out for a Ford pickup and a 32-foot aluminum stock trailer, as well.
As for the cows, Valley View Charolais Ranch has worked through some of the early breed issues like disposition and calving problems. They now proudly stand behind a breed that is noted for adding 50 extra pounds to calves come weaning time. Out-crossing to Charolais also offers an offspring that gains efficiently in a feed yard and will hang a higher quality carcass.
“One of the advantages of the Charolais breed is they don’t put on that extra fat so quickly and so easily, so if the market is bad and you have to feed for an extra month, you won’t get those Yield Grade 4s,” he explained.
Westphal is noted for saying he sells “genes not feed.” He is quick to point out Valley View Charolais Ranch is made up of blue-collar cows that go to work on the range. The ranch’s sale bulls are required to maintain a similar work ethic. They are completely ran on the range and are only brought into the feedlot for conditioning just a couple months prior to the annual sale.
Valley View Charolais Ranch sells only two-year-old bulls with the philosophy of “what you see is what you get.” Sale bulls are not torched, fitted, or even washed prior to the sale. They are a working man’s bull and are expected to step off the trailer and be ready to perform in their new surroundings.
Over the years, Westphal’s bull and female customers have come to be more like family. He says there are some customers that have been buying bulls from him for three generations. Fostering those long-standing relations is important to Valley View Charolais Ranch, and as a result, Westphal and his wife, Lin, deliver all the sale bulls – a journey that crisscrosses several states and upwards of 20,000 miles a year.
For the Westphals, personally delivering bulls is all about building relationships with their customers.
“When you pull into the yard of a ranch and meet little Johnny and ask him what his puppy’s name is, and then in a few more years you are asking him how his high school football team is doing and where he is going to college, and then a few years after that he is sitting in the stands buying the bulls,” Westphal said.
Valley View Charolais Ranch has nearly sold 10,000 bulls and the year-after-year success of the family’s seedstock business, Westphal says, is largely due to their loyal customer base. They have sold bulls to 16 different states, as well as a few internationally.
Selling 185 two-year-old bulls, the 54th annual Valley View Charolais Ranch Bull Sale will take place March 26, 2022. The sale will be at the ranch with a complimentary lunch served at 11:30 a.m., with the auction to begin at 1:00 p.m. For more information or to get in touch with Buddy Westphal, please visit www.vvcrbulls.com.