Westphal family raises Charolais cattle at the base of the Mission Mountains

POLSON, Mont. – The Mission Mountains, located in northwest Montana, are as picturesque as they come. Snow-capped peaks stand in stark contrast to the green valley floor. It is here, in the heart of arguably the most beautiful Mountain range in the state, where the Westphal family has raised Charolais cattle for over half a century.

Raised in Colorado, family patriarch, T.E. “Buddy” Westphal, recalls it was a professor at Colorado State University that first introduced him to the iconic white breed of cattle.

“My genetics professor kept preaching hybrid-vigor and saying the Charolais breed that was just coming into the United States at that point was going to be the breed that would best compliment the British breeds of cattle that were already here,” he said.

Westphal already had a small herd of Hereford cattle, but with his interest peeked, he began looking for some Charolais cattle to add to his operation. He eventually found an established herd that was being dispersed in Montana. Westphal bought the cows and basically inherited a ranch to go with them. The goal, he says, was to move the herd back to Colorado, but those Mission Mountains just have a way of getting ahold of a person.

“It only took the first summer for me to figure out I didn’t want to go back to Colorado. As soon as I got here I fell in love with Montana and I’ve been here for 54 years,” he said.

Valley View Charolais Ranch now consists of 600 head of registered Charolais, and Westphal is proud to say that since the purchase of his original herd, he has not bought a single cow. Every cow currently in production on the ranch was born and raised there.