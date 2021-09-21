Andrews looks ahead to winter wheat planting

LEDGER, Mont. – The Montana seasons seem to be the most defined within the state’s Golden Triangle. Early spring shows shades of brown with just the faintest shoots of green. The fields grow and turn an emerald green in early summer, and by late summer the once green sea gives way to waves of amber grain.

Come early fall, the colors of the fields are almost monochromatic – golden straw seamlessly transitioning back into the dirt from which it came.

On Cassie Andrews’ farm, spring wheat harvest has been wrapped up, and although that is an incredible feeling, there isn’t much of an opportunity to celebrate because the life cycle of a farm continues to march on.

“It’s that time of year where I am kind of ready to be done, but Dad just comes up with odd jobs and I have to do them,” Cassie said with a chuckle.

On Friday, Sept. 10, Cassie’s job was to remove a pea auger from a new header her dad had purchased. The job was less than glamorous and all too frustrating, but it has to be done and Cassie appreciates that.

“Brett is filling a fertilizer truck at the moment, so I am stuck with the mechanic and cleaning jobs,” she said.

The only thing worse than doing cleaning and maintenance on equipment at the end of harvest season is having to do it at the beginning of harvest season when time is a bit more precious. The combine will need to be cleaned and gone through, as will Cassie’s other harvest equipment. The goal, of course, is to put everything away in tip-top shape so it can be pulled out next harvest and be ready to go.