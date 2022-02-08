Bests busy with myriad of projects ahead of sale

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – At Best Angus and Quarter Horses, Pete and Vawnita Best are finishing up preparations for their “2022 Best Value in the Badlands” production sale, which is set for 2 p.m. (CST) at the ranch on March 7.

The Bests, who will be selling about 85 registered Angus bulls, 30 fancy commercial heifers, and two ranch-raised Quarter Horses, have a few projects left to complete before the sale.

“We finished photographing the bulls, and have sent the catalog off to Sheyna Strommen to finish designing and printing,” Pete said. It should be finished quickly, and then the Bests will send it off to past customers and others who request one prior to the sale.

Pete was giving his report from the KMOT Ag Expo in Minot, N.D. His company, Dakota West Credit Union, in Watford City, has a booth at the show.

“I enjoy walking around and seeing people, and talking to them about ag loans,” Pete said. As an ag loan officer, Pete is looking for any farmers or ranchers who want to take out a loan to improve their operation, buy equipment, or for other needs.

Back at the ranch, the bulls in the sale are developing well, although the wind has continued to be strong.

“The bulls like to stay out of the wind,” he said, adding there are still projects to finish with the bulls in the next couple of weeks. “We’ll be doing carcass ultrasounding and semen testing on the bulls. We will also be freeze branding before the sale.”