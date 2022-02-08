Bests busy with myriad of projects ahead of sale

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – At Best Angus and Quarter Horses, Pete and Vawnita Best are finishing up preparations for their “2022 Best Value in the Badlands” production sale, which is set for 2 p.m. (CST) at the ranch on March 7.
The Bests, who will be selling about 85 registered Angus bulls, 30 fancy commercial heifers, and two ranch-raised Quarter Horses, have a few projects left to complete before the sale.
“We finished photographing the bulls, and have sent the catalog off to Sheyna Strommen to finish designing and printing,” Pete said. It should be finished quickly, and then the Bests will send it off to past customers and others who request one prior to the sale.
Pete was giving his report from the KMOT Ag Expo in Minot, N.D. His company, Dakota West Credit Union, in Watford City, has a booth at the show.
“I enjoy walking around and seeing people, and talking to them about ag loans,” Pete said. As an ag loan officer, Pete is looking for any farmers or ranchers who want to take out a loan to improve their operation, buy equipment, or for other needs.
Back at the ranch, the bulls in the sale are developing well, although the wind has continued to be strong.
“The bulls like to stay out of the wind,” he said, adding there are still projects to finish with the bulls in the next couple of weeks. “We’ll be doing carcass ultrasounding and semen testing on the bulls. We will also be freeze branding before the sale.”
That ultrasound data and any other information gathered recently on the bulls will be available on sale day.
The two Quarter Horses in the sale, which are good working ranch horses, came from a stud the Bests have had for about a decade.
“One of the horses in the sale had once been Kyle’s horse, and later, when anyone who came out to ride, that is the horse we put them on,” Pete said. “The other horse is a filly that we raised and then we sold it to Tel Sorensen, who has been riding her for the past year and getting her finished out. She’s done lots of ranch work and has been involved in team roping, and the Sorensens are going to consign her to our sale, too.”
The weather in the region has been up and down, with some cold and windy days, followed by other days warming into the 30s and 40s.
“It has been kind of yo-yo weather. It seems like it gets nice out for a day and gets up to 35 degrees; then it will get cold out again and the wind will blow across the road and we’ll get snow or freezing rain, and that makes it icy,” he said.
In fact, the ice never quite goes away at the ranch.
“It was so icy that Vawnita slipped on the ice and broke her ankle. She had surgery on it to put pins and a plate in it, and she has been laid up for a week now,” Pete said. “Everyone has been wishing her a speedy recovery and have been bringing us food. My mom has been a huge help, as well, with me being gone.”
Recently, Pete went down to South Dakota to pick up a bull that was at High Plains Genetics in Piedmont, S.D., getting semen collected.
“He is an older, proven bull, and I like the calves he has had. We are pretty anxious to use him on our cows this year, and I am sure he will be a good addition to our herd,” he said.
While Pete was down picking up the bull, he stopped at the Black Hills Stock Show to video one of his Quarter Horses.
Pete explained they purchased the new Quarter Horse stud last year from the Pitzer Ranch in Nebraska.
“That horse was down at the Black Hills Stock Show, and I went down to see him in heeling – they are showing him as a heel horse in team roping. He did pretty well, but the calf wasn’t very good, and they only get one steer a day to make points,” he said.
Pete is pleased with the stud’s appearance and performance as he had not seen him since last fall.
“There was a horse that came in the ring, and I thought, ‘Wow, that is a nice-looking horse, and then I found out he was our horse, and that was a pleasant surprise,” he said.
They hope to get colts out of him, and those colts will be in the sale in the future.
After the production sale, calving will start in mid-March.
Meanwhile, Kyle has been playing more basketball games in the evenings, and the Bests have been going to as many games as they can.
“His team has won a few games, and Kyle has enjoyed playing. They have been competitive in all but one game. There is a new player on Kyle’s team, and that’s exciting for the whole team, too,” Pete said.
For those who would like more information on the Best’s production sale and the bulls, see their website at https://www.bestangusandquarterhorses.com, or call Pete and Vawnita at 701-570-6959.
Those who cannot make it to the sale because of the weather or other reasons can bid online at DVAuction.
“Anyone who has questions on any of the bulls can call us and come up and look at the bulls,” Pete added.