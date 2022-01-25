Bests finish clipping bulls in the barn due to weather

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – At Best Angus and Quarter Horses, the windy, bitter cold weather has finally loosened its grip on the northwestern region – for a few days.
“It has been a welcome reprieve,” said Pete Best, who ranches in the Badlands with his wife, Vawnita, and their son, Kyle.
The thermometer climbed into the 30s and 40s in mid-January, melting much of the snow around the ranch.
“We have been bedding down the bulls with straw in the melting snow,” he said. “Before, it had been icy in spots, but now we had some freezing rain overnight (Jan. 14), so it is pretty slippery everywhere.”
The bulls and the cows are eating more in the cold, but they’re staying healthy.
It has been tough finding days that aren’t so bitterly cold and windy to be able to clip and photograph the bulls and finish a few other items ahead of the bull sale.
Pete said the forecast called for colder weather on Jan. 15, but then it was expected to be nicer again for a while.
“The cold temperatures aren’t so bad – it is the wind that has been steady and strong every day, and that hasn’t helped the bulls,” he said. The bulls prefer the steady cold weather – minus the wind.
Prior to the mild temperatures in mid-January, temperatures the last week in December and the first half of January were well below zero. The coldest Pete said it had gotten at the ranch was 30 below one night.
“Usually, when it gets that cold, there is no wind, but we have had wind nearly every day,” Pete said. “I think this is the roughest cold spell with wind we have gone through in quite a few years. I was talking to an older guy and he thinks this were the coldest stretch of days with constant wind that he could ever remember.”
Normally, Pete said they clip bulls outside where their chute and alleys are set up.
“The weather was not cooperating, so we decided to set up a temporary system in our calving barn and load the bulls up in the trailer and haul them down to the barn to get out of the weather,” he said.
They clipped a few bulls on Jan. 12, and then started back clipping on Jan. 13, finishing up at 10 p.m. that night.
“We were glad to get it finished,” Pete said. “We still need to clip the 2-year-old bulls, but that won’t take long.”
Their “2022 Best Value in the Badlands” bull sale is set for March 7 at the ranch at 2 p.m. (CT), and the Bests plan to sell about 90 bulls. The lunch will be at noon.
“We have the sale at 2 p.m. because it is easier for folks coming that are on Mountain Time,” he said.
Several counties in southwestern North Dakota are on Mountain Time, as well as all of Montana, and sometimes customers coming in for the sale forget Watford City is on Central Time. So 2 p.m. works well for everyone.
While they have sold females at their sale for the last few years, they don’t plan to this year.
“We are a bit understocked, so I would like to hold on to all our heifers to see if we get rain this spring,” Pete said. “But we will need a lot of rain in the spring to get things going in the right direction.”
It has been a busy few weeks for the Bests, who both work full-time and still have ranching chores to do, along with being able to work on projects and prepare or the bull sale.
“We have a half-day of clipping left and then we still need to find a window of calm weather to take pictures of some of the bulls for the catalog. Some sun would be nice,” he said.
It is not essential that it needs to be sunny out, but the bulls look better on a sunny day. The background and the straw the bulls stand on looks brighter, too. Warmer days in the winter tend to have fairly gray skies.
Pete and Vawnita plan to photograph about 15 bulls for the sale catalog. The catalog will be sent to Sheyna Strommen, who designs and prints the final catalog.
Meanwhile, on the homefront, the Bests kept a female puppy that they named “Lucy.”
“Lucy and Rayna are best buddies – Rayna is really enjoying having Lucy for company,” he said.
Vawnita is back to regular work at her job after taking a couple days off to enjoy the holidays.
Kyle, a seventh-grader, is on the Watford School basketball team and they had their first basketball game recently in Dickinson.
“He is enjoying playing this year,” Pete concluded.