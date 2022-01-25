Bests finish clipping bulls in the barn due to weather

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – At Best Angus and Quarter Horses, the windy, bitter cold weather has finally loosened its grip on the northwestern region – for a few days.

“It has been a welcome reprieve,” said Pete Best, who ranches in the Badlands with his wife, Vawnita, and their son, Kyle.

The thermometer climbed into the 30s and 40s in mid-January, melting much of the snow around the ranch.

“We have been bedding down the bulls with straw in the melting snow,” he said. “Before, it had been icy in spots, but now we had some freezing rain overnight (Jan. 14), so it is pretty slippery everywhere.”

The bulls and the cows are eating more in the cold, but they’re staying healthy.

It has been tough finding days that aren’t so bitterly cold and windy to be able to clip and photograph the bulls and finish a few other items ahead of the bull sale.

Pete said the forecast called for colder weather on Jan. 15, but then it was expected to be nicer again for a while.

“The cold temperatures aren’t so bad – it is the wind that has been steady and strong every day, and that hasn’t helped the bulls,” he said. The bulls prefer the steady cold weather – minus the wind.

Prior to the mild temperatures in mid-January, temperatures the last week in December and the first half of January were well below zero. The coldest Pete said it had gotten at the ranch was 30 below one night.

“Usually, when it gets that cold, there is no wind, but we have had wind nearly every day,” Pete said. “I think this is the roughest cold spell with wind we have gone through in quite a few years. I was talking to an older guy and he thinks this were the coldest stretch of days with constant wind that he could ever remember.”