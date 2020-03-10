HARRISON, Mont. – As winter melts into spring, new life abounds on the Madrid ranch. Calving is proceeding in full force for Chris and Jena as the couple remains busier than ever. At least the weather has stayed relatively nice, which is a welcome change.
“It’s just a complete 180-degree difference from last calving season,” Jena said.
She reflected back on the calving season of 2019 and shuddered. Jena reminisced about piles of snow and 40 below weather. She joked saying that she and Chris basically lived with the cows last year. So far, calving season 2020 has remained mild, so the couple doesn’t feel as pressured.
The cows with the embryos in them are now about five or six days past their due date, Jena reported on March 4. There aren’t many cows left to calve, but there is always the fear that the longer a calf “cooks,” the more likely it is for the cow to have difficulty birthing them.
“Last night, Chris had to pull a big calf with a backwards head and a leg back. Both the cow and the calf are doing good though,” Jena said.
She has observed that, generally speaking, cows are more likely to go past their due date if they are harboring bull calves.
Jena felt bad that Chris had to deal with the hard pull by himself, but over the years the couple has truly learned to work as a team, and sometimes that means dividing and conquering. Jena usually gets up early in the morning and does the feeding, while she and Chris split the nights up.
Now that the Madrid cattle herd is right in the thick of calving, sickness is starting to crop up in some of the younger calves. Jena said so far it has been the routine stuff, a few bad navels and some scours, but the scour bug they are getting sure knocks the calves fast.
Chris and Jena have to react fast when they see calves starting to show signs of scours. They usually hit the calves with a dose of Nuflor, tube them with some electrolytes and give them boluses and a charcoal paste to help their gut.
“If the calves aren’t responding after a couple days of that kind of treatment, we take them to the vet for IV’s and more intense treatment,” Jena explained.
It’s great having nice warm weather during the day, but Jena says it is still getting pretty cold at night. The fluctuating temperatures has been hard on the calves. In weather like this, the Madrids believe success really comes down to the cows. If they are good mothers with good colostrum and they get their calves up and sucking right away, that calf has a much better chance of making it on to the trucks in the fall.
“I think the first 30 minutes in a calf’s life are the most important,” Jena said.
The Madrids are staunch believers that every cow on the place has to pull her weight one way or another. That saying even holds true for their singular long horn cow, affectionately named Tess. Jena bought Tess as a birthday present for Chris some years ago and ever since she has served as a lead cow for their operation. In addition, she is kind of nice to look at.
Tess has always been bred to whatever herd bull the Madrids turn out, so often her calves don’t look that different from any other Angus calf at the place. This year however, Tess shocked them all by giving birth to a painted little bull calf.
“I’m a little disappointed it’s a bull calf and not a heifer, but maybe I can convince Chris to keep him for a lead steer,” Jena chuckled.
Although that idea completely contradicts the Madrid’s entire philosophy that every cow must perform, Jena says sometimes, you’ve just got to have a little fun with your cows.