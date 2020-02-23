HARRISON, Mont. – Chris and Jena Madrid, who are always busy, now seem to be even busier as the 2020 calving season has officially started. Of course, the duo manages to keep it all in perspective.
“We are just feeding and calving. There are probably 60 calves on the ground with probably 10 or 12 coming every day,” Chris explained.
Most of the cows calving now are ones that had embryos placed in them. As for the rest of the Madrid cow herd, Chris says they could really start calving any day now, as well. He jokes that he doesn’t exactly know when they are supposed to start, but he dang sure knows when they are supposed to be done calving. Chris and Jena pull their bulls, so they are expecting about a 60-day calving window.
Chris and Jena calve their cows out of a lot. Space is somewhat limited, so the couple already rode through the cows and eyeballed the “heavy” cows, or the ones that seemed close to calving. It takes a well-trained eye to be able to spot the one black cow, out of the sea of black cows, which is close to giving birth. Chris admits it can be a bit of a crapshoot, trying to sort off “heavies,” but years of being around cattle has honed in Chris’s skills. He has a couple of tell-tale signs that indicate parturition is near.
About 200 of the Madrid cattle sorted themselves off as “heavies,” so they are in the calving lot, but once they give birth, Chris and Jena don’t waste any time. The keen stockmen know that calving in tight quarters is a petri dish for neonatal diseases in calves and the Madrids have found their calves are healthier out of the lot.
“We are really adamant about turning our pairs out. Once the calf has stood and sucked, we turn the pair out in a small, 40-acre pasture. We will fill one pasture for about 10 or 15 days and then start turning pairs out onto a different one,” Chris stated.
Chris has found that it is generally the older calves that get the younger calves sick. The younger calves don’t have a well-established immune system, so neonatal illnesses can really be detrimental. Following that logic, the Madrids group their calves by age. The couple is lucky to have a handful of small pastures that surround their calving lot, so cows are paired out as they calve. There will only be about 75 or 80 pairs per pasture. Once the youngest calf on the place is two weeks old, then and only then are pairs mixed.
Chris and Jena take other precautions to make sure their calves stay as healthy as possible. First off, the Madrids supplement their cattle with SweetPro tubs. Also, all Madrid cattle are given Scour Bos at preg-checking. Since implementing these practices, Chris feels the calves are being born more vigorous, so they are up and going faster.
In addition to clearing the calving lot as swiftly as possible, all calves are given a shot of Alpha-7 clostridium and MultiMin at birth. Chis and Jena are very conscientious and they try to bed the calves down in different spots so that they aren’t just spreading straw over potentially infected areas. When they pick a new bedding area, they also make sure to move the mineral and supplements so they are easily accessible to the calves. By constantly moving the supplements and changing the bedding, no place becomes a hotbed for bacteria.
Sure, management practices have helped herd health a lot, but boiled down, Chris and Jena simply won’t tolerate a bad mother. Chris and Jena’s strict culling practices have allowed them to build and maintain a fairly self-sustaining cattle herd.
“This calving thing can’t be a lot of work. It’s supposed to be a fun time, a time of renewing. The weather might make it difficult, but the cattle shouldn’t,” Chris says.