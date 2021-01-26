Calving season coming soon for Larsen’s registered heifers

FORSYTH, Mont. – Strong winds blew through eastern Montana over Jan. 14-15. Whlle Larsen Ranch Angus was in the path of the winds, they didn’t have any damage.

“The strong winds from last week didn’t cause any damage to our place, but some of the neighbors had a few things that were broken,” Wendy Warren said.

At the ranch, Jim and Carin Larsen and their adult children and spouses, Wendy and Lafe Warren, Lori Vance, and Tyler and Tisha Larsen, and their families, work together to operate the seedstock and commercial Black Angus business.

The families have continued preparing for their upcoming bull sale on March 22.

“Over the past two weeks, we have weighed all of the bulls that will be in the sale,” she said.

They have also been busy gathering data on the registered bulls for the sale catalog.

“For the March sale, we continue to gather data, and we will soon be taking photos of the registered bulls for the catalog,” Wendy said.

Calving is right around the corner for the Larsens, and they are preparing for that.

The registered Angus cows usually start around mid-February, while the commercial cows start about mid-March.

Weather can be a major factor in decisions that are made during calving season.

“We adapt to the weather, and so far, we have been fortunate that the weather over the past couple weeks has been in the 30s to 40s,” she said. “We haven’t had much for moisture yet. But one thing is for sure – once we start calving, there tends to be a big snowstorm.”