Calving season picks up at Felton Angus Ranch

SPRINGDALE, Mont. – It is springtime in the Rocky Mountain region and for the Felton Angus Ranch, which lies at the base of the majestic Crazy Mountains, spring means new life as calving begins to pick up.

“We are starting to get a few calves. We’ve got some commercial cows that are cranking out quite a few black baldy calves,” Jim Felton reported during a phone update in mid-March.

Jim turned in Hereford bulls with the commercial cows at first, but then relieved them with straight Black Angus bulls a little later in the cycle.

All of the Felton’s registered cows are ran on their Ashland ranch, south of Miles City, but the commercial herd runs completely at the Springdale side of the operation. It may come across as a bit of an anomaly, having a seedstock operation run a cross-bred commercial herd, but Jim is a beef man and a keen observer of the market.

“I am shooting to be able to sell some F1 baldy replacement heifers. There is pretty good demand for those baldy heifers,” Jim said.

Thankfully the weather has simply been perfect for calving. The warm, sunny days sure makes it easier, especially since Jim is still so busy delivering bulls. Unfortunately, a massive mid-March winter storm that ripped through Wyoming and other central Great Plains states really threw a wrench into his delivery plans. With the interstate system in Wyoming largely shut down, Jim was limited to only making in-state bull deliveries for the time being.

“I’m going to head up to White Sulphur Springs tomorrow, over to Helmville and then to Missoula, so I’ve got a pretty good in-state run planned,” Jim said on March 16.