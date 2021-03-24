Calving season picks up at Felton Angus Ranch

SPRINGDALE, Mont. – It is springtime in the Rocky Mountain region and for the Felton Angus Ranch, which lies at the base of the majestic Crazy Mountains, spring means new life as calving begins to pick up.
“We are starting to get a few calves. We’ve got some commercial cows that are cranking out quite a few black baldy calves,” Jim Felton reported during a phone update in mid-March.
Jim turned in Hereford bulls with the commercial cows at first, but then relieved them with straight Black Angus bulls a little later in the cycle.
All of the Felton’s registered cows are ran on their Ashland ranch, south of Miles City, but the commercial herd runs completely at the Springdale side of the operation. It may come across as a bit of an anomaly, having a seedstock operation run a cross-bred commercial herd, but Jim is a beef man and a keen observer of the market.
“I am shooting to be able to sell some F1 baldy replacement heifers. There is pretty good demand for those baldy heifers,” Jim said.
Thankfully the weather has simply been perfect for calving. The warm, sunny days sure makes it easier, especially since Jim is still so busy delivering bulls. Unfortunately, a massive mid-March winter storm that ripped through Wyoming and other central Great Plains states really threw a wrench into his delivery plans. With the interstate system in Wyoming largely shut down, Jim was limited to only making in-state bull deliveries for the time being.
“I’m going to head up to White Sulphur Springs tomorrow, over to Helmville and then to Missoula, so I’ve got a pretty good in-state run planned,” Jim said on March 16.
Hopefully interstates in Wyoming will open back up soon because Jim has employed his sister to help him push hard through the end of the month and get bull deliveries wrapped up. Once the sale bulls are all off to their new homes, Jim will have to turn his attention to spring planting.
Buying hay this past year has been nothing but a headache for Jim. Strapped in-state supplies drove prices up and since Jim has the means, he plans to plant some double forage crops this spring. Hopefully he will avoid having to buy much of any hay in 2021.
“We are planning on going in with some triticale here as soon as we get the time and can get in the field. That should get big and tall and then after we cut it off we will go back in with some pearl millet under the pivots,” Jim explained.
Before you know it, planting will be done then it will be onto the next for Jim. He was able to buy a couple of new herd bulls, ones with the length desired by the Felton Angus Ranch program, and he is looking forward to breeding them to some of the registered cows and heifers this year.
With so much going on, Jim jokes that he almost needs a full-time secretary just to answer his phone. It sometimes feels like life is going a hundred miles an hour for Jim and the folks at Felton Angus Ranch, but they all admit, it is a small price to pay to be able to raise quality genetics.