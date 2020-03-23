HARRISON, Mont. – It has been a demanding month for Chris and Jena Madrid. Between the embryo cows that started calving in mid-February, the heifers that started soon thereafter, followed by the majority of their commercial herd, calving has been intense.
Chris Madrid reported on March 18 that an end was actually in sight.
“We are getting calving season wrapped up. We’ve got probably no more than about 70 head left to calve,” he said.
In the heat of calving season, the Madrid cattle were averaging 12 calves per day. The rate has begun to dwindle, and quite frankly, the Madrids are a little relieved.
To mitigate sickness in their herd, Chris and Jena divide their herd up on to a little pasture surrounding their calving lot. The division is based on the calf’s age. The Madrids theorize it is usually the older calves that infect the younger calves and those newborns just don’t have the immune system to fight off certain bacteria.
Chris said there is about 120 head per pasture, and since implementing this practice, overall herd health has really improved. Chris did say there oldest group on pasture had some sickness run through it, but the younger groups stayed really healthy.
Like most agriculturalists, the coronavirus pandemic has got the Madrids really strategizing their next management moves. Cattle markets are soft now and the Madrids held over all their heifers – more than they need for replacements. Chris thinks their next best move will be to AI them all and sell them as bred heifers, but both he and Jena are fluid, they’ve got to be during times like this.
The couple has a lead on some late-bred cows and Chris is seriously considering picking them up. They are supposed to calve in June or July and Chris thinks he will calve them out, have them wait a couple cycles and then move them into his fall calving program.
“When things get bad like this, you always have to look for silver linings,” Chris pointed out.
One of those silver linings may just lie in an embryo deal Chris was able to clinch. Currently, the couple deals with embryos from about nine different breeders. The system Chris and Jena have in place to keep the calves and their parentage organized is pretty straight forward, but still, juggling 200 cows with nine different genetic make ups is a bit cumbersome.
“I just finished up a deal where we will deal exclusively with one purebred breeder, so that will be nice,” stated Chris.
The couple has their embryo program set up as a calf-back scenario, meaning the Madrids do all the work setting the cows up for embryo transfer, they care for the recipient cows and calve them out. The couple continues to care for the calves until fall when the breeder comes to pick up the calf. At that point, the calves are sold back to the breeders at a set price.
Dealing with only one breeder means one check, one set of parentage data, and overall, it is just going to simplify things for the Madrids.
Chris has plenty of windshield time to think about all these upcoming management decisions. He has once again begun trucking loads of hay over to Idaho. Chris again reiterated how that one single truck has really become a lifeline for the couple. Diversifying their business endeavors has allowed them to stay afloat during times when the cattle markets aren’t so hot.
Looking ahead, Chris has a wheel line he needs to take apart so it can be moved and reassembled at another location. The task won’t be difficult, just time consuming. In addition, the Madrid have a couple of custom fence jobs they can start on as soon as the ground allows.
The most exciting upcoming task may be branding, which Chris says will start about April 10. After calving season and riding out a period of market uncertainty, enjoying the company of good friends on a beautiful spring day while doing a little roping will be much appreciated.