Casey Mott gathers wayward heifers; Tom retires from Fort Keogh

CUSTER, Mont. – Weather this past year in eastern Yellowstone County has been anything but normal. The spring, summer, fall and early winter maintained temperatures that were unseasonably warm. By the first part of December, daytime temperatures were still hovering around 50 degrees.

For rancher Casey Mott, the excessively warm temperatures presented much like a double-edged sword. On one hand, the nice weather made it possible to get more outside tasks done, but on the other hand, the dry air was just continuing to suck precious moisture out of the ground. About the middle of December, when the snow did start to fall, Casey admits it was quite a relief.

“About four days ago we got maybe four inches and then last night we got another inch, so it’s not bad. It’s white out anyways. When it is dry in December, it can be just a little depressing,” Casey stated during a phone update on Dec. 20.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, just a few days before the snow began to fall, Casey was tasked with rounding up two replacement heifers that had decided they wanted to see what the neighbor’s pasture looked like.

“Replacement heifers are like wayward children, you always have to keep an eye out for them,” Casey said with a laugh.

While trotting after delinquent cattle can be an arduous task, Casey said the heifers headed for home with little resistance, and since the snow hadn’t started falling yet, it was ultimately a glorious day to be on horseback.