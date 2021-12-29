Casey Mott gathers wayward heifers; Tom retires from Fort Keogh

CUSTER, Mont. – Weather this past year in eastern Yellowstone County has been anything but normal. The spring, summer, fall and early winter maintained temperatures that were unseasonably warm. By the first part of December, daytime temperatures were still hovering around 50 degrees.
For rancher Casey Mott, the excessively warm temperatures presented much like a double-edged sword. On one hand, the nice weather made it possible to get more outside tasks done, but on the other hand, the dry air was just continuing to suck precious moisture out of the ground. About the middle of December, when the snow did start to fall, Casey admits it was quite a relief.
“About four days ago we got maybe four inches and then last night we got another inch, so it’s not bad. It’s white out anyways. When it is dry in December, it can be just a little depressing,” Casey stated during a phone update on Dec. 20.
On Tuesday, Dec. 14, just a few days before the snow began to fall, Casey was tasked with rounding up two replacement heifers that had decided they wanted to see what the neighbor’s pasture looked like.
“Replacement heifers are like wayward children, you always have to keep an eye out for them,” Casey said with a laugh.
While trotting after delinquent cattle can be an arduous task, Casey said the heifers headed for home with little resistance, and since the snow hadn’t started falling yet, it was ultimately a glorious day to be on horseback.
With the two heifers safely back home, Casey’s next task was to find the hole in the fence they crawled out of. Of course, he never could quite locate it, but that is in keeping with sneaky replacement heifers.
“They are heifers. Sometimes I don’t think they even need a hole. They just need the desire to squeeze through a fence,” Casey chuckled.
Needless to say, once the snow did start falling, Casey was more than glad all his cattle were in their rightful pastures.
Ultimately the snowfall didn’t change things for Casey that much. He already had had his cattle on a full feed ration for some time. The only thing the snow did was force him to pop the feed truck into 4-wheel drive occasionally.
Casey pitches off big square bales of grass hay to his cattle and then dumps out some cake using a pull-behind trip hopper. Every third day, he rolls out an alfalfa bale instead of the grass/cake mix. With feed prices so unbelievable high this year, ranchers like Casey have had to find creative and affordable ways to meet a cow’s nutritional needs. So far, he says his cattle are maintaining condition well, so he is pleased.
After feeding is done for the day, Casey laments there isn’t much daylight left – which can be frustrating – but short days are a known side effect of Montana winters. It is the time of year where Casey’s evening are filled with bookwork and the occasional leather working project.
Over in Miles City, December has been a big month for Casey’s brother, Tom, as he officially retired from his position as cow boss at Fort Keogh. Tom worked at the research station for just over 30 years and now he is more than ready to turn his attention exclusively towards the family ranch. Casey is glad he can, too.