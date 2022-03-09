Casey Mott goes to MATE, continues to work with new thoroughbred

CUSTER, Mont. – The end of February was bitter cold with temperatures across much of the state dipping way below zero. It seems, however, that even Mother Nature thought it was just too cold, and by March 2 temperatures drastically swung in the opposite direction. For Yellowstone County rancher Casey Mott, the warm temperatures were a welcomed sight.
“It is in the high 40s here now and we are actually getting some rain,” he said during a phone update on March 2.
Casey’s little piece of Yellowstone County has arguably acquired the most snow out of anywhere in the state this past winter. Of course, a couple over 40-degree days later and the snow was all gone and left in its wake was mud – and lots of it.
As a man who has made a living working in the elements, Casey has come to have a certain distanced appreciation for mud. Yes, it can make daily tasks more difficult, but you can’t have mud without moisture, and moisture on the eastern Montana plains is a precious, precious thing, so you have to appreciate it when you have it. That mud will turn to dust all too quickly.
With all the cows shipped over to Miles City, Casey has a little more freedom. He still has replacement heifer calves to feed, but it is just them and a handful of horses that are depending on Casey for feed at the moment.
With more breathing room in his schedule, Casey has been able to turn his attention more towards his leadership commitments with the Montana Farm Bureau Federation. He is a district director and his wife, Rebecca, is head of media relations for the organization.
On Feb. 18, both Casey and Rebecca went to the MATE show in Billings and helped man the Yellowstone County Farm Bureau booth. Casey said it was great to get out and catch up with people, but the highlight of the trip was the podcast interview he was asked to partake in.
“I sat down with Lane Nordlund for about an hour. It wasn’t about any one particular topic, but we just kind of roamed over a whole bunch of stuff. It was fun. Lane ended up calling the episode ‘The Horny Toad Whisperer,’” Casey said with a chuckle.
Over the years, Casey has sort of risen to social media fame by posting photos of the horny toads he runs into during his daily cowboy life. The photos are often good for a laugh, and now with a podcast also in his arsenal, Casey is officially the “master” of the horny toads.
Aside from feeding cattle and talking about horny toads, Casey has also been spending a lot of time with his new thoroughbred he has affectionately named “Tall-Man.” He says the sorrel gelding is coming around more and more each ride.
“I’ve been roping the dummy off of him, but I definitely want to get him into a branding trap to see where he is at, but he is doing well,” he explained.
Casey hasn’t gotten the high sign yet from his brother, Tom, that calving has commenced over in Miles City, so for at least a few more days he is going to enjoy working with his horses and doing some leatherwork because there won’t be much time for that once the calves really start dropping.