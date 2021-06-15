Cassie Andrews, family tidy up the farm, prepare to spray spring wheat

LEDGER, Mont. – Early summer on the Montana prairie is one of the prettiest times of year. Mile after mile of greening waves of grain seem to stretch on forever. The growing grain stands out staunchly against the iconic big, blue Montana sky.

As a dryland farmer in the heart of Montana wheat country, Cassie Andrews admits it takes a lot of work to make the landscape look that iconic. With seeding, winter wheat spraying and chem-fallow spraying all wrapped up by the end of May, Cassie and her family were ready to enjoy a slower pace.

“We have had a pretty slow two weeks. We had so much moisture – almost two and a half inches – that there was standing water in the fields,” Cassie said.

The much appreciated and appropriately timed moisture slowed down farming for a bit, but that was okay because it gave Cassie and her family a chance to enjoy a getaway to Yellowstone National Park. The wet fields also allowed the family to wander in to Conrad and partake in the annual Whoop-Up Days, an 80-year-old tradition that involves a weekend of family-filled events, a rodeo, and a parade.

“Conrad Whoop-Up Days always seems like it kicks off summer,” she said.

Back on the farm after the summer-opening celebration, Cassie got to stretch her old landscape architecture muscles. The fields may have been too wet, but the first part of June was an ideal time to do some yard work, mow around grain bins, and do some general tiding up around the farm.

“It was a good time to do all the jobs that are the other side of agriculture,” she chuckled.