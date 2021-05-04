Cassie Andrews raises dryland winter, spring wheat in Montana’s Golden Triangle

LEDGER, Mont. – Growing up on a family farm in the heart of Montana’s Golden Triangle, Cassie Andrews learned to do it all right alongside of her father and brothers. She always wanted to return home to the farm, which was originally homesteaded by her great-grandparents in the early 1900s, but there was life and realities to contend with first.

Cassie went to Montana State University and earned her degree in landscape architecture. She worked in her degree field in Bozeman for several years before a chance came to expand the family farm. The serendipitous opportunity made it economically possible for Cassie and her younger brother, Brett, to return to the family operation with their dad, Terry.

“This happened in 2016, so I’ve been farming full-time for the past four years,” Cassie said.

Cassie’s other brother, Steven, also helps out on the farm when he can, and her husband, Mack, works professionally as an engineer in the oil fields, but his swing shift schedule allows him to be on the farm for long stretches, which Cassie is eternally grateful for.

Raising dryland winter and spring wheat on just under 9,000 acres keeps everyone pretty busy. As a blonde-haired wife and mother to an 18-month-old daughter, Annie, Cassie isn’t exactly the stereotypical farmer, but a love for the land and her family’s traditions has drawn her to the profession.

“People sometimes don’t understand when I tell them I farm. I don’t mean I am bringing out lunches or fueling up rigs. I mean I am out working with my brother and Dad. They understand it better once they meet me on the road driving the sprayer or in the grain truck,” she explained.