Cassie Andrews remains busy scouting fields

LEDGER, Mont. – While warmer temperatures are expected during the summer months, but it seems that Mother Nature may be taking things to the extreme this year. In Montana’s Golden Triangle, this summer’s hot temperatures and constant wind bring a literal meaning to “dryland” farming.

“It has been very hot and very dry. It is like a blow torch out here,” said Cassie Andrews during a phone update on July 6.

Earlier this summer, a well-seeded crop coupled with timely moisture had Cassie and her family very optimistic going into the growing season. As June melted into July, however, Cassie began to notice the heat was affecting the crops.

“Two weeks ago everything was doing fine and now it has flip-flopped and stuff is just burning up. It’s amazing how fast things can turn,” she stated.

Cassie says the hot, dry weather has stunted growth on her spring wheat crop, so it is short, yet already heading out. On the other hand, the winter wheat seems to be holding out and Cassie predicts it should be an average crop this year. The winter wheat is actually just beginning to turn, so she estimates harvest will start in about three weeks or so.

“A lot of years we begin harvest the first week of August. I think we will be cutting winter wheat maybe by the end of July, so it won’t be too early,” Cassie said.

Looking at the spring wheat though, Cassie thinks it will be ready earlier than normal, so there is a good chance she will roll right out of winter wheat harvest and into spring wheat harvest.