Cassie Andrews wraps up fall spraying, seeding

LEDGER, Mont. – As September gave way to October, the leaves weren’t the only thing changing across Montana’s Golden Triangle. The pace of everyday life has also been changing for wheat farmer Cassie Andrews.

Between busy winter and spring wheat harvests, followed by fall planting, Cassie and her family are more than ready to slow down for a bit.

“I am being lazy this afternoon, finally,” chuckled Cassie during a phone update on Sep. 28.

Continuing, Cassie said that fall seeding went by rather uneventfully. She and her family begrudging got all of their winter wheat seed in the ground. The lack of moisture certainly has them worried, but farming is all about taking risks and doing whatever you can to hedge your losses.

“The Farmer’s Almanac is saying it is going to be a dry winter,” Cassie said solemnly.

Although she personally does not put much weight in the predictions of the coveted Farmer’s Almanac, Cassie’s father, Terry, is all about it. Ultimately, time will be the true teller, but as for right now, conditions are very dry and the Montana prairie is in desperate need of moisture.

Cassie also reported the family was able to get their fall spraying done “by the hair on their chinny chin chin.” A Roundup shortage had the farming family sweating bullets, but thankfully they were able to complete all their spraying at their preferred rates and they even have one shuttle of chemical left over.

No one is exactly sure what is causing the shortage. Like most things now-a-days, COVID is largely assumed to be the culprit.