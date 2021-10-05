Cassie Andrews wraps up fall spraying, seeding

LEDGER, Mont. – As September gave way to October, the leaves weren’t the only thing changing across Montana’s Golden Triangle. The pace of everyday life has also been changing for wheat farmer Cassie Andrews.
Between busy winter and spring wheat harvests, followed by fall planting, Cassie and her family are more than ready to slow down for a bit.
“I am being lazy this afternoon, finally,” chuckled Cassie during a phone update on Sep. 28.
Continuing, Cassie said that fall seeding went by rather uneventfully. She and her family begrudging got all of their winter wheat seed in the ground. The lack of moisture certainly has them worried, but farming is all about taking risks and doing whatever you can to hedge your losses.
“The Farmer’s Almanac is saying it is going to be a dry winter,” Cassie said solemnly.
Although she personally does not put much weight in the predictions of the coveted Farmer’s Almanac, Cassie’s father, Terry, is all about it. Ultimately, time will be the true teller, but as for right now, conditions are very dry and the Montana prairie is in desperate need of moisture.
Cassie also reported the family was able to get their fall spraying done “by the hair on their chinny chin chin.” A Roundup shortage had the farming family sweating bullets, but thankfully they were able to complete all their spraying at their preferred rates and they even have one shuttle of chemical left over.
No one is exactly sure what is causing the shortage. Like most things now-a-days, COVID is largely assumed to be the culprit.
“Running out of chemical is like running out of toilet paper. It is just one of those things you never even think about,” Cassie said.
After all the fall field work was complete, Cassie, her brother, Brett, and their father, Terry, went to work cleaning equipment before it is to be tucked away for the winter. It is a tedious task Cassie admits, but there is a sense of deep satisfaction that comes after everything is neatly organized.
“I cleaned all the trucks out, put them all away, and then I power washed the sprayer and got it all tidied up. It’s a good feeling to have all of that done,” she said.
There is still some mechanical maintenance that needs to be done on some of the equipment, but at least they are now all spick and span so they will be somewhat more enjoyable to work on this winter.
Cassie’s breather will be relatively short-lived. With the farm work winding down the next major project on the to-do list is Cassie and Mack’s new house. Construction keeps plugging along with windows and siding to be completed by the first part of October. Once the major house construction is complete, Cassie and Mack will take over doing the finer interior projects.
Cassie is not one to sit idly by, so building a house just seems like a good use of time during the winter while she waits for spring planting to begin again.
Of course the most important item on the to-do list is welcoming a new baby girl into the world. Cassie is anxiously awaiting the arrival of her baby girl because like her mother and father taught her, Cassie can’t wait to teach her daughters all about the traditions of the family occupation.