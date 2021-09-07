Cassie Andrews wraps up harvest in late August

LEDGER, Mont. – Building a house is hard. Harvesting two crops is hard. Raising a toddler is hard. Doing all three of them at the same time while also pregnant with your second child seems like a nearly insurmountable task, but multi-generation “farmHer,” Cassie Andrews, is taking it all in stride.

On Aug. 30, after just over five weeks of bouncing around in either a grain truck or combine, the coveted end of spring wheat harvest was in sight.

“We have about 30 acres left, I am so excited. I will finally be able to catch my breath for a bit,” Cassie said during a phone update.

Of course, harvest season couldn’t just quietly come to an end for Cassie, her brother, Brett, and their dad, Terry. With just a handful of acres left to cut, Terry radioed over to Cassie and informed her he smelled smoke coming from somewhere on his combine.

Pushing to get harvest done in a timely manner, Terry opted to keep his old combine on the working crew through this year. This allowed Brett and Cassie to switch off and on between hauling grain and driving the new combine while Terry held down the fort in the old combine.

The old combine has been plagued, but the curse was emphasized when a chopper bearing went out on the machine and subsequently turned into a hot ball of flaming metal, as Cassie described it.

Terry never heard a clanking noise, but the smell of smoke caught his attention and thankfully forced him to shut down the machine.

“Dad stopped and found hot embers and soot and then the inside of the combine had smoldering chaff,” Cassie explained.