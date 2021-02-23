Cold front comes through; calving continues at Larsen ranch

FORSYTH, Mont. – As cold fronts moved in across Montana during early to mid-February, the temperatures dipped into the below zero range at Larsen Ranch Angus after a mostly mild January.

At the ranch, Jim and Carin Larsen and their adult children and spouses, Wendy and Lafe Warren, Lori Vance, and Tyler and Tisha Larsen, and their families, work together to operate the seedstock and commercial Black Angus business.

The good news is there is snow on the ground. If it sticks around, it could help with moisture in the spring, especially to help with early grazing lands.

“We are having colder weather now, and some days we have seen temperatures drop to around 30 below zero,” Tyler said.

Wendy added that at the ranch, “We have had fun keeping equipment running in the severe cold.”

The bulls in the upcoming March sale, as well as the commercial and registered females, have plenty of bedding in their respective areas. In addition, the herds consume some extra hay to maintain warmth.

“Angus are hardy cattle and are used to bitter cold winters,” Tyler said, adding they handle the weather in stride, which makes them great herd bulls for commercial cattlemen in the Northern Plains.

Tyler said photos of the bulls were taken and the catalog is being put together for the 47th annual production sale on March 22 at the ranch at 1 p.m.

“We are getting ready to video the sale bulls,” he said.

In early February, the calving barn was quickly filling up with heifers that were calving in the colder weather.