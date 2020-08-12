RAPELJE, Mont. – Time is marching right along for Cali and Tyler Rooney. It seems like only yesterday it was spring and the couple was in the thick of calving. Then there was spring planting, branding and turn out they needed to deal with. Now it is the beginning of August, haying is wrapped up and their cows are contently grazing on cover crops just in time for it to turn hot.
“Today we are just trying to stay out of the heat. It is 102 degrees right now,” Tyler said during a phone interview on the afternoon of Aug. 4.
Heat like that is hard on just about everything. Cattle don’t want to move and equipment overheats quickly. Tyler also laments that his stacking truck does not have air conditioning, so as if bouncing around in the aging truck is not torture enough, the sweltering heat surely is. Because of that, Tyler gets up early in the morning so he can stack bales while it is still cool.
On Aug. 4, the afternoon temperatures were next to unbearable, but normally temperatures don’t rise quite that high. The Rooneys have been busy building stack yards and they moved some cattle across a fence line into a different cell-pasture so they could graze on fresh cover crops.
“An agronomist from North 40 Ag came out and assessed our cover crops the other day. She said we got 8.74 tons of forage to the acre with eight percent moisture,” Cali explained.
Planting cover crops has been a relatively new adventure for Cali and Tyler and both admit they have been on a learning curve. Regardless, the couple is beyond pleased with what the cover crops have done for their land and their cattle. For example, water is always a limiting issue for agriculturalists, no matter if they are farming or ranching. The Rooneys have learned that since their cover crop mixes hold so much moisture, their cattle aren’t hitting the water troughs as hard. The relief on the water line has allowed the Rooney’s to nearly double their cow herd as a result.
With temperatures in the low triple digits, about the only creature comfortable in those kinds of conditions, unfortunately, is a grasshopper. Cali says the pesky insects are starting to become an issue.
“The grasshoppers are really starting to swarm in because it is so hot and dry,” she said.
At this point, it is more about mitigating the grasshopper’s damage rather than complete eradication. They plan to apply an insecticide on certain hot spots in the hopes they can deter the grasshoppers from munching on some alfalfa fields that are still establishing.
Protecting the range against grasshoppers isn’t the only thing on the Rooney’s mind right now. Storms this time of year in Montana can be either a blessing or a curse, depending on weather they contain rain or dry lightning. The last week of July, a couple of lightning strikes started fires around Rapelje. Tyler said firefighters were very prompt and able to put the fires out quickly, but still, Cali and Tyler are now reminded they are in the heart of Montana’s fire season.
“We are really on fire watch now. We filled up the fire truck the other day and filled some storage tanks around the ranch buildings, just in case,” Cali said.
Fingers crossed the Rooneys will not be threatened by any fires this year, but thankfully they are prepared to fight one if need be. Hopefully Mother Nature will cooperate and weather will be favorable for the rest of the summer so the Rooney calves can continue to gain because before too long it will be time for shipping.