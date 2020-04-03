Editor's Note - PGC is one of the seedstock Angus bull operations in the 14th annual Montana’s Northern Premier Angus Sale. The sale is set for Thursday, April 9, with lunch at noon and the sale at 1 p.m., MDT, at Bear Paw Livestock in Chinook.
HAVRE, Mont. – It is that time of year when producers hope the snow quickly melts, especially with the many new calves running around with their watchful moms.
Farmers are also waiting for warmer soils to begin spring planting.
“The weather has been pretty nice this week, considering we have had some freezing temperatures and a snowstorm a couple of weeks ago,” said Ben Peterson for the week ending March 27.
Kim and Nola Peterson operate Peterson Grain & Cattle (PGC) with their daughters, Andee and Casey, and their son, Ben.
Ben said the highs had been in the 30s over the final couple days of March.
“There’s still snow out there – snowdrifts – but it is clearing up,” he added.
With the nice weather, Andee said the cow/calves are doing wonderful right now.
“The calves really have their wheels under them and are enjoying lots of sunshine,” she said.
To start the grazing program, the new pairs will be continually moved out of the horseshoe pasture.
“We move them one pasture at a time until we get them all the way to the river for breeding the beginning of May, and then we will stop feeding them around May 1,” she said.
The older cows and their calves will go to the river where there are multiple pastures that the Petersons rotate through during the summer.
“Our first-calf heifers and their calves go to a pasture about three miles east from the house,” Andee said. “The pairs stay there most of the summer – it is large enough to sustain them.”
Their bred heifers go to Bob Larson’s place, which is just right outside of Havre.
“They rotate them from pasture-to-pasture for us. We really enjoy working with them and appreciate everything they do for us,” she added.
At PGC, the family AI’s all their females on May 1.
“Then they go out to pasture with the herd bulls. For any female that doesn’t catch AI, the bulls will get the job done for us,” Andee said.
The Petersons were pleased with how their embryo calves turned out this year.
“Casey will be collecting embryos out of two more cows for us this spring, and we will continue putting embryos in the beginning of May,” she added.
Ben heads up the farming operation at PGC, and a few weeks ago he pre-purchased urea and phosphate for spring planting.
“With that, we’re prepping for farm season,” Ben said, adding he is also making plans for some seed varieties he wants. “We also arranged a green pea contract for a few of our acres and we’re lining up some contracts for seed wheat.”
This year, they plan a rotation of spring wheat, winter wheat, possibly malt barley and green peas. In addition, they will seed some spring triticale for forage.
Their winter wheat has been covered in snow, but it should start peeking out of the ground soon.
“With the weather forecast that is coming, it will probably be 2-3 weeks before things will begin greening up,” he said.
Ben seeded a forage variety of winter triticale called Forage FX 1001 last fall.
“FX 1001 has been working well for us. It performs similar to Willow Creek forage winter wheat,” Ben said. “With the FX 1001, we’ve been seeing a little better protein on it than typical forages, so we’re experimenting with that right now.”
At PGC, they bale the triticale in the summer, and with the higher protein, it will be part of the chopped hay feed mix next winter for their cattle.
They also have some dryland alfalfa acres to cut in the summer for the winter feed mix, as well.
For spring wheat, Ben is planning to seed the varieties Vida, one of Montana’s most in-demand varieties, along with SY Longmire.
The Petersons are certified seedgrowers for a small seed plant in the state.
“We’re seeding registered SY Longmire for the seed plant, which will be certified after harvest this year,” Ben said. SY Longmire from Agri-Pro is a solid-stem sawfly-tolerant variety with high yield and good protein.
They also raise registered winter wheat for the seed plant.
“Last fall, we seeded a winter wheat WB 4792 from WestBred, also for the seed plant,” he said.
In addition, they seeded Warhorse, a solid-stem variety, and Keldin winter wheat for grain production last fall.
“We’re pretty excited to seed the new MSU variety Bobcat, and we’re hoping to get some of that seed this fall,” he said. Bobcat is also a solid-stem sawfly-tolerant variety, and has demonstrated higher yields than Warhorse across the state. “Montana State University has done a wonderful job of breeding the kind of varieties we need.”
Ben mostly seeds and sprays the spring and fall crops by himself. Occasionally, he will get some part-time help to move equipment from field-to-field, and the family helps him with that, as well.
“I really like the farming side. It really piques my interest – finding varieties that work for us and keeping up with soil health,” Ben said. “Dad got into no-till about 2000, and I’ve definitely learned a lot about that over the years.”
When the soil warms and the spring growing season arrives, a local co-op comes out and spreads their urea on the fields ahead of the drill.
Ben will put starter fertilizer and phosphate in one compartment on the seed cart, and seed in the other, jump in the tractor’s cab, and pull the no-till drill up and down the acres.
“We mostly use John Deere equipment. We’re not particular to color, but we have a great John Deere dealership in Havre that has treated us well,” he said.
After spring seeding, Ben will spray the winter wheat fields. After that, he sprays the chem-fallow acres and then begins in-crop spraying.
“Spraying is my favorite thing. It is a time when you get to see your crops and see how well you are doing. I get a real good look at things and if I see something I can go back later and fix it,” Ben said.
It will be “pretty much non-stop” spring work until June, when it slow down a bit.
At PGC, Ben said they discovered it was not always the best idea to seed all their pulse acres first and then go on to other crops.
“We start seeding our spring wheat on pea stubble. It is a little drier and you can get into those fields a little earlier,” he said. “We found if we waited to seed our peas, even if it was just four or five days later, it helped avoid insect problems.”
When they were putting in peas first, cutworms tended to come out.
“We found the peas had a hard time growing past the cutworms,” Ben added.
The Petersons would like to thank all their readers for following along with them this year.
“We enjoyed doing it,” Andee said.
(As this is the Petersons last report, we would like to sincerely thank them for reporting about their wonderful and progressive Black Angus seedstock operation this winter. We really appreciated all the photos and the fun reports of their kids’ adventures around the ranch. We wish them the best of luck in their future.)