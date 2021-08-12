Cows, calves grazing as Merriman kids get ready for fair

MALTA, Mont. – The Merriman’s yearlings are grazing out at the Matador Ranch as temperatures in the region dropped slightly in the mid- to high 80s.

“It’s a lot better than the 90-100-degree days we had in July. It is either cooling off or we are getting acclimated to the heat. But we haven’t had any rain yet,” said Cliff Merriman, who operates 4M Farms with his wife, Anna, and kids, Beau and Courtney.

The family goes out to check on their pairs often, bringing cake.

“We use Redman Salt and Sweet Pro, which has garlic in it to help with flies,” he said.

Cliff points out he and Anna have worked hard over the years to have a cow/calf operation of their own. While the yearlings graze at the Matador Ranch, their cow/calf pairs graze at the home farm/ranch.

In 2013, when the family began farming, the Merrimans did not have their own cowherd.

“When we began farming, cows were on an upswing in value and cost a lot of money. They kept increasing in value, and Anna and I could not afford our own cows at first,” he said.

Instead, they raised cover crops for custom grazing. Other cattlemen brought their cattle to graze, and the Merrimans received a lease fee.

“We’ve always integrated livestock with our cover crops; we just couldn’t capitalize on the true value of the livestock until the last couple of years,” Cliff said.

They were anxious to have their own herd, so they “scrimped and saved” wherever possible. Sometimes, Cliff could trade custom farming for a heifer or hauled grain in trade for a heifer.