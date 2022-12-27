Deep snow, drifts make ranch work difficult for Lieberts

Winter is making its definitive entrance at the Liebert ranch south of Great Falls where snowfall totaled up to eight inches from early to mid-December. Strong winds and deep snow drifts have made ranch work challenging.

“We are struggling to haul water and keep things plowed,” said Richard Liebert. “We are hauling water and feeding hay. Some of our bales ended up being stuck together from the fall moisture, but we needed it. Maybe between the fall rain and this snow it will help alleviate the drought.”

As the Lieberts work to keep their herd watered and fed, they are continuing to have to haul water on a daily basis as the drought made some of their alternate creek water too low to use.

With an eye on the cattle market, Liebert commented on the high numbers going through sale yards this fall in Billings and elsewhere.

“People are selling off because they don’t have hay and pasture, so our cow herd will go down but this tends to be cyclical every 5-10 years,” he noted. “But it’s not surprising. Hay in our part of the world is $300 a ton.”

However, the tough conditions haven’t knocked all the holiday cheer out of the Lieberts.

“I am getting ready to send out our Christmas cards and we got the tree up in the last few days,” Liebert noted.

Brodie, the new cow dog, is also set to get a Christmas gift – a waterproof coat with Velcro straps. Richard said if he was going to ask Santa for anything, it would be related to one of the key things on a cowboy’s mind – staying warm.

“Good socks and gloves would be a great gift,” he said. “I prefer the socks that are half wool and half cotton. They made these for years and years when I was in the Army and they should be mid-calf so they go above the boot.”

Liebert said he already has a favorite pair of mittens – an elbow-long version with leather outers and woolen insides. The wool is from his time as a sheep man and he said he will stuff extra wool into the fingers if they feel cold.

Keeping the hands warm while feeding can allow a person to enjoy seeing some of the wildlife that is also supported by ranching.

“We have pheasant and deer out where we feed, grazing on the hay. There are also pheasants in the barley straw stacks,” he said. “It’s another reason why having ranchers on the landscape is important. The wildlife benefits from what we do out here. I know some people struggle with elk during winter feeding, but that is different from what we experience here.”

In addition to staying warm, Liebert works on being safe. His time in the Army also taught him about the importance of working safely with equipment.

“Even on the tractor, always have three points of contact,” he said. “It’s worth it.”