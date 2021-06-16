Dooling busy irrigating, preparing for first cutting

HELENA, Mont. – They say the weather in Montana can be anything but predictable, and it seems the month of May has been a true testament to that statement. The second to last weekend in May, Joe Dooling had turned his pivots off as he watched snow fall. Ten days later, his pivots were running full bore as the Helena Valley experienced record-breaking temperatures.

“It is 98 degrees in the shade here in Helena,” Joe reported during the late afternoon on June 3.

Needless to say, Joe had been spending nearly his entire day chasing water so his thirsty barley and alfalfa crop could stay hydrated. He owns both the oldest and the newest pivot in the valley, which he swears is proof that age doesn’t matter. He says there is always something wrong with the pivots, seemingly every day.

More than that, another challenge to urban-interface farming, Joe pointed out, is the fact he really needs to farm fence post to fence post. With real estate agents, subdivides, and agriculturalists all competing for the precious arable land in the Helena Valley, to be profitable Joe must have every square inch of his land under production.

“I spend a lot of my time getting the corners of my fields irrigated because I just can’t let them go and I need to get a return on every acre,” he said.

All eight of Cedar Creek Land and Livestock’s pivots are clipping along, spraying water out 24 hours a day. On the evening of June 2, one of Joe’s pivots did manage to get stuck, so it had to be shut down momentarily, but thanks to technology, he can do that with the press of a button on his smartphone.