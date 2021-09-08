Dooling completes malt barley harvest, continues to truck hay

HELENA, Mont. – After weeks of chasing green lines of hay, Joe Dooling is now busy as ever chasing white lines down the interstate. With two cuttings of alfalfa harvested, he is now tasked with delivering all the hay. He will be making several loads to Dillon, some to Butte, Boulder, Billings and Big Sandy, as well.

It will take well over 100 trips for Joe to deliver all of his hay. Just at the tip of the iceberg, he has so far delivered less than 10 loads.

“I am sick of driving truck already, but I’ve got a long ways to go and a lot more to do,” Joe said with a laugh during a phone update on Aug. 27.

Laughs aside, Joe is quick to note that being a trucker has really changed his haying operation. Being able to deliver the hay himself offers him the flexibility he needs to be successful in the business. The only major drawback to driving his truck, he says, is the fact it doesn’t have air conditioning. Thankfully, the weather is turning, which is a welcome relief after this year’s blistering summer.

For about 48 contiguous days this summer, Joe reported, the Helena Valley never dipped below 90 degrees. That kind of heat intensity is hard on crops, animals, machinery and men. His malt barley crop took the brunt of the heat. He wrapped up harvest by the end of August, and despite his best efforts during the growing season, the crop yielded below average. The sub-par barley crop is a testament to the intensity of the 2021 drought.

“The pivot just couldn’t keep up this summer. When it’s 100 degrees and there is a 20 mile per hour wind, you just can’t keep up,” he said.