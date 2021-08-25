Dooling delivers hay; begins malt barley harvest

HELENA, Mont. – Farming in Montana isn’t always the easiest of jobs, especially when Mother Nature is prone to have mood swings. For most of this summer, producers like Joe Dooling have battled excruciatingly warm temperatures, but on Wednesday, Aug. 18, temperatures took a dive.
“Just the other day I was complaining that the air conditioning couldn’t keep up in the tractor and this morning I had my heater on,” Joe said with a chuckle.
A cold moisture front moved across a big portion of western Montana, delivering some much needed precipitation. Joe reported that in addition to waking up to sub 50-degree temperatures, his rain gauge showed three-quarters of an inch of rain.
Of course the moisture was appreciated, but the timing was not, as is usually the case. All of Joe’s second cutting alfalfa is cut, baled, and tarped, so now comes the somewhat arduous task of delivering the hay to its final destination. Joe was set to deliver a load of his hay down to Dillon on Aug. 18, but the extra moisture, added to the already irrigated fields, made it a little tricky getting the loaded hay truck out onto the road. Thankfully, Joe’s son was on hand to push him and the loaded rig out of the field.
All and all, second cutting went off without much incident. Joe made a point to fertilize all the fields between cuttings, so yields were good, as were harvest conditions. Haying is nowhere near done, however, as there is still a third cutting yet to be harvested.
“It just seems like haying never stops,” he said.
Joe will not be harvesting his third cutting until about the middle of September. With quantity valued over quality this year, he wants to maximize his yield potential.
Don’t be mistaken, it is not like Joe will have any idle time while he waits for third cutting. Malt barley harvest has begun on Cedar Creek Land and Livestock, and so far, the crop is not doing that great.
“When it was 100 degrees and the wind was blowing, the plants just didn’t get the water they needed and the yield is not as good as I’d like it to be,” Joe stated.
Looking across the Helena Valley, he has noticed the producers that planted early have a tough-looking grain crop this year. Those that planted later, their crop seems to be faring better. Joe, unfortunately, seeded early.
“We just didn’t get the germination we needed,” he added.
At this point, Joe wasn’t sure the exact number of bushels per acre he was getting, but he estimated that the yield was way below average. Quality has suffered, as well. Of course it won’t all be over until the last straw of barley is harvested, so there is still time for the numbers to change.
Joe’s cattle down on pasture in Three Forks are starting to get stretched for grass, so it is likely he will have to bring them home soon. The grain stubble will make for a perfect place to hold calves going into weaning. The pairs up in Augusta still seem to be holding steady and Joe is thankful for that.
In between all the busyness of barley harvest, Joe is trying to get loads of hay delivered, so if he isn’t behind the wheel of his big green tractor it is likely you will find him behind the wheel of his big yellow truck driving down the road with a load of “cow chow” on board.