Dooling delivers hay; begins malt barley harvest

HELENA, Mont. – Farming in Montana isn’t always the easiest of jobs, especially when Mother Nature is prone to have mood swings. For most of this summer, producers like Joe Dooling have battled excruciatingly warm temperatures, but on Wednesday, Aug. 18, temperatures took a dive.

“Just the other day I was complaining that the air conditioning couldn’t keep up in the tractor and this morning I had my heater on,” Joe said with a chuckle.

A cold moisture front moved across a big portion of western Montana, delivering some much needed precipitation. Joe reported that in addition to waking up to sub 50-degree temperatures, his rain gauge showed three-quarters of an inch of rain.

Of course the moisture was appreciated, but the timing was not, as is usually the case. All of Joe’s second cutting alfalfa is cut, baled, and tarped, so now comes the somewhat arduous task of delivering the hay to its final destination. Joe was set to deliver a load of his hay down to Dillon on Aug. 18, but the extra moisture, added to the already irrigated fields, made it a little tricky getting the loaded hay truck out onto the road. Thankfully, Joe’s son was on hand to push him and the loaded rig out of the field.

All and all, second cutting went off without much incident. Joe made a point to fertilize all the fields between cuttings, so yields were good, as were harvest conditions. Haying is nowhere near done, however, as there is still a third cutting yet to be harvested.

“It just seems like haying never stops,” he said.