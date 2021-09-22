Dooling starts third cutting in mid-September

HELENA, Mont. – As summer melts into fall across the Helena Valley, life continues to march on for Joe and Julie Dooling of Cedar Creek Land and Livestock. Joe remains busy as ever hauling hay, and then of course, there is the harvesting of third cutting.

“I am just busy being a rancher,” Joe said with a chuckle during a phone update on Sep. 14.

He had just began knocking over his third cutting, and so far, he says the crop looks good with all things considered. With a total of 600 acres to swath, bale, pick and stack, Joe will be running his John Deere haying equipment well into October.

With haying running that late into the year, time becomes of the essence. After bales are picked off the field, Joe likes to ideally turn water back on at least for a little while. Timing is tricky though, the irrigation company will turn the water off the first of October and then all the lines and pivots must be drained before the first hard frost.

Joe says each of his irrigation systems vary. Some lines are self-draining and can expel themselves of water in a rapid fashion. Some of the bigger, more complex pivots need to have the water pumped out and that process can take upwards of a week. No matter what, the systems must all be drained before a hard frost hits or Joe runs the risk of breaking pumps. The worst thing is, Mother Nature isn’t always predictable.

“I remember two years ago when the temperatures dropped so quick the end of September that I was out there at midnight draining systems,” he reflected.