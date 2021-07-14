Dooling wraps up first cutting; enjoys Fourth of July weekend

HELENA, Mont. – As the calendar continued to march into the heart of summer, Joe Dooling stayed busy making hay while the sun shined. Temperatures across most of Montana remained unseasonably warm as Joe worked at wrapping up his first cutting of hay right before the Fourth of July weekend.

“It’s been miserably hot. I mean, it is great growing conditions for grain hay and alfalfa, so it’s not worth complaining about. You just manage it,” Joe said astutely during a phone update on July 2.

While Joe reported on his crop condition, harvesting progress, and weather, the sound of his beeping tractor could be heard in the background. Every beep indicated the creation of a new large square bale, or “brick” as Joe likes to call them.

“First cutting is almost done and overall yield has been good,” he said.

Continuing, Joe said it is very rare for him to be done with first cutting before the Fourth of July, but above normal temperatures coupled with winds have made for quick drying hay. He has been clipping along at a steadily rapid pace since first cutting began, so he was looking forward to taking a little time for rest and relaxation over the Fourth of July weekend and attending the rodeo in neighboring Lincoln, Mont.

The weekend vacation was much appreciated because it won’t be long until Joe will start back into his fields again for second cutting.

“On a year like this where we have been fertilizing between cuttings, it is popping back really quick,” he stated.

Joe has been working hard to coax every blade of hay out the ground that he can. He has great concern for his fellow agriculturalists as the widespread drought across the west continues to worsen and he firmly believes it is his duty to try and help as much as he possibly can.