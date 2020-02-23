HAVRE, Mont. – New life is springing around the pens and pastures at Peterson Grain & Cattle (PGC), as many calves are already on the ground.
“We have no complaints – calving has been going very well,” said Andee Peterson, who operates PGC with her parents, Kim and Nola, brother, Ben, and sister, Casey.
The Petersons have had so many heifers calving that they needed to place some more calf shelters around the calving pens and the horseshoe pasture.
“We opened a few more calf huts outside because we have more than 80 calves out there now,” Andee said. “The cow/calf pairs need more room to spread out.”
As expected, Andee and Casey’s kids have been excited about the newborn calves.
“The kids love the calves,” she said. “We had a set of twins out of a heifer. Since one of the calves, the bull calf, was only 40 pounds, we are bottle-feeding him. Cate and Emeree named him Bogus.”
A winter storm that was predicted to bring bitterly-cold temperatures to the area did not develop, fortunately. That made a big difference for the Petersons with calving going full steam ahead.
“We did not get the severe temperatures that were forecasted, which was great,” Andee said.
Winters in north central Montana can be severe, and last year at this same time, below zero temperatures and more than a foot of snow complicated calving.
This year, however, the calves are coming quickly and the pairs are able to move around easily. Plenty of straw has been spread for bedding.
“We had a light snow today (Feb. 14), but it isn’t suppose to last long,” she said.
Meanwhile, the Petersons are making plans to have the seedstock Black Angus bulls in the upcoming sale be trimmed, so the bulls look their best.
“The bull trimmers will be here Feb. 17-19, to trim bulls. Then we will take pictures of the bulls on the following weekend (Feb. 21-23),” she said.
After photos, they have scheduled fertility testing for March 5-6. The veterinarian comes out to the ranch to do those bull fertility exams ahead of the sale.
On the last weighing of the bulls, their average daily gain was an impressive 3.3 pounds.
“Our bulls this year are very consistent and structurally correct, and we are pleased with how they are gaining,” Andee said.
Montana’s 14th annual Northern Premier Angus Sale will be on Thursday, April 9, at Bear Paw Livestock in Chinook, Mont.
Northern Premier is preparing to send out a preliminary bull data flyer.
“We are sending out a preliminary bull data flyer to everyone on our mailing list next week,” she said.
New customers who would like a flyer can request one by calling PGC at 406-945-0544 or 406-945-2717.”
The Petersons donated a heifer to the NILE Merit program and Morgan Friede was the recipient.
They also sold two bred heifers to 4-H’ers, Stephen and Koby Preputin.
“The kids are doing well with their animals,” Andee said. “Koby Preputin’s bred heifer calved a couple weeks ago, and it is a very nice bull calf. Morgan Friede is working daily with her heifer, Karen, and is doing a really nice job with her.”
Meanwhile, Ben started hauling peas to Columbia Grain in Chinook, which is about 60 miles from his place.