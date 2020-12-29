Feltons survive wind gusts, acquire new lead steer prospects

SPRINGDALE, Mont. – The weekend before Christmas was a windy one for many around the Big Sky State, but for some reason, wind whips down off the Crazy Mountains even faster than it does in other parts of the state. For Jim Felton, whose ranch is located right between Big Timber and Livingston, the wind was pretty notable.

“The wind has been terrible over the weekend. I think we saw some 70-80 mile per hour gusts,” Jim said on Dec. 21.

Wind at that speeds is nearly unbearable, and even Jim admits, there isn’t much one can do outside with the wind howling like that. The wind forced Jim and his crew to basically do the bare minimum – feed their cows and then go inside, just listening to the wind wine.

Thankfully, the wind let up enough on Monday, Dec. 21, so that life on the ranch could return to its normal pace. Jim reported they were able to bangs vaccinate about 120 head of commercial heifers and preg-check a bunch of black-baldy heifers on that day. All went pretty well and the cattle were all bred up good.

Monday also found Jim having to deal with a water line issue at the feedlot. He had noticed some waterers leaking and soon the problem compounded to water running down the road and bubbling up. Ultimately the issue came to a head and needed to be addressed. Help was luckily able to come out of Big Timber in a timely fashion.

Jim uses predominately thermal waterers in his feedlot, relying on ground heat rather than electricity to keep them open and flowing. For the most part, he says, they work out pretty well, but chopping water open can’t be totally avoided during the winter.