Gabel appointed to Farm Bureau county board of directors, prepares for harvest

HUNTLEY, Mont. – It’s been one heck of a production year for first-time farmer Greg Gabel, but finally, the end is in sight. All the final details are coming together and the beet dump in Huntley, Mont., is set to open on Oct. 6.
“I am ready to get it done,” Greg said with his no-nonsense, point-of-the-matter way during a phone update on Sept. 28.
The last half of September has been a bit of a whirlwind for Greg. He currently has just one tractor that is big enough to pull his big machinery. This means there is a lot of unhooking, re-hooking, and changing tires involved to go from field prep, to planting, to digging beets.
“We only have one tractor we can plow with and it is the same tractor we plant wheat with and run the beet harvester with,” he explained.
The tractor shuffle was made more complicated by a flat tire and some mechanical issues that, thankfully, Greg was able to fix on his own.
“I found the technical manuals for the tractors and I was able to read them because they are a lot like the technical manuals in the Army. So I was able to run the diagnostic tests on the tractor,” Greg explained.
Who would have ever thought a Black Hawk helicopter had similarities to a John Deer 8300 tractor, but it turns out, the skills you learn working on one will help you on the other.
Aside from farming, since coming home Greg has taken the opportunity to become involved in his county Farm Bureau. At the conclusion of the Yellowstone County Farm Bureau annual meeting, Greg was appointed to their board of directors and he volunteered to be a delegate at this year’s year-end convention. His father, Leroy, also volunteered to be an alternate delegate, so it appears most of the Gabel family will be driving over to Missoula in mid-November.
Greg’s parents have been involved members of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation for many years, so it was somewhat natural for Greg to become involved, as well. However, Greg admits his decision to join Farm Bureau is about more than a family legacy.
“I think there is a difference between having a job and having a career. Part of having a career is being involved in a professional organization, it is how you network,” he said.
Greg’s past professional life and his current farming career also allow him to bring a unique perspective to the Farm Bureau table and he is looking forward to helping advocate for the way of life that raised his father, then him, and is now raising his son.
Though the Huntley beet dump will official open up on Oct. 6, Greg is actually planning to get into this fields on Oct. 3 so he can open them up and be ready to dump beets the moment the site opens up. Looking ahead, the early October weather is set to cool down just enough and be ideal for beet digging.
Time sure does fly when you are having fun. Greg sure has had his ups and downs over his past year of farming, but harvest is here and he is ready.