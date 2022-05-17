Gabel battles strong winds in early May

HUNTLEY, Mont. – After a 20-year career in the United States Army, Greg Gabel has more than learned how to go with the flow. A work-related crisis takes on a different meaning after having spent multiple tours in the Middle East. You might not think it, but Greg’s Army experience has really benefited him as he has now transitioned careers from a Black Hawk helicopter pilot to a full-time sugarbeet farmer.

This sentiment rang especially true while Greg was battling high winds in early May. The wind was so aggressive that it actually sawed off one entire field of newly-emerging sugarbeets.

“I had 40 acres just wiped out by the wind. It just cut all the beets off and buried them. It is only 40 acres, so it is not the end of the world, but it definitely isn’t any fun,” he said.

Greg is taking this setback in stride even though it is less than ideal. Once the crop adjuster has come and looked at the field, Greg will quickly replant. Even though the field will be replanted later than he would like, Greg attests the crop should do just fine.

“It is what it is. There is nothing I can do about it, so I just have to roll with the punches,” he stated.

Growing sugarbeets is one of the few farming practices that still requires the soil to be tilled. It must be done because the crop is typically watered via flood irrigation. The downside of tilling up the ground is the fact that the soil is highly susceptible to being moved by the wind.

Moving dirt and decapitating young sugarbeet plants isn’t the only havoc this spring wind has been causing Greg. He is also desperately trying to apply his first pass of Roundup and the howling winds are making that a challenge. Greg reported during a phone update on May 10 that the wind had broke, at least for a moment, so he was going to take advantage of the calm day. As of his phone interview, Greg only had 25 acres sprayed so far, so there was plenty left to do.

The first full weekend in May wasn’t just all wind and blowing dirt for Greg. He and his family took time on the afternoon of Saturday, May 7, to watch the Kentucky Derby. This year’s race was quite the upset with an 80-1 longshot horse coming from behind at the last second to win.

“It was pretty neat. We were watching and all of a sudden this horse came up from the back end. It was cool,” Greg said.

Per tradition, Greg even made mint juleps, but he laughs while admitting the crowd he was with wasn’t really a fan of old bourbon.

After Greg gets done applying all of his rounds of chemicals he will then turn his attention to ditching and getting geared up for irrigating. Hopefully Mother Nature will continue cooperating and Greg won’t have to turn his water on before the first of June.

This is Greg’s very first crop of sugarbeets as an independent farmer. Although there have been some challenges, overall, Greg is excited to see the crop emerge and he is looking forward to his first growing season.

